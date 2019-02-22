SPONSORED: Men can get the salon treatment at West With Style’s new barbering space

A popular Westhill hair salon has created a ‘man cave’ where gents can get groomed in masculine luxury.

West Man is the creation of the West With Style team – a space completely dedicated to haircuts and other treatments for men.

Owner Allan explained: “We wanted to create a more private area for gents where they can get treatments as well as haircuts. Waxing and hot towel shaves in particular are becoming more popular with our male clientele.”

Back in September, Allan started discussing turning the overflow salon space upstairs in their building into West Man. And in December it opened its doors to great response.

“The look of the salon is inspired by traditional London barber shops we visited before doing the project, as well as research into what style and space gents like to be in to make them feel relaxed and comfortable.”

He added: “More and more men are wanting to be pampered and take care of themselves, which is why the hot towel shave in particular is proving very popular. We even have men’s partners buying vouchers for them to get the treatments.”

West Man has even brought in male-focused product lines, including Captain Fawcett for shaving and facial hair care, Nioxin for thin hair and hair loss, and System Professional Man for hair care and grooming.

Members of the West With Style team, Nicola and Erin, have turned their attention to men’s styling, focusing on barbering.

“Nicola in particular is solely a barber, and a level three graduate from the London School of Barbering with many years of experience, and she specialises in fade haircuts,” Allan explained. “And eventually we will be looking for apprentices to come on board and receive in-house training.”

Beard trim and haircut packages are available, as is a full facial waxing service package.

Although they take walk-ins, the increasing popularity of West Man means booking is advised. And they even offer 20% off gents haircuts for students (Tuesday to Fridays only).

New clients get £5 off their first visit and the barbers offer a loyalty card, which gives clients free products along the way and a free haircut on their 10th visit.

But the introduction of West Man doesn’t mean that West With Style has ‘gone male’. The team continues to offer a wide range of services and are trained to a high standard with Wella Professional, including a master colour expert with a degree in Wella colouring.

They also have the Kebelo hair smoothing system – which makes hair smoother, sleeker and more manageable – and can work with you to create a whole new look.

Allan added: “Whatever you want to do with your hair, our team can give you a look that will wow and keep your hair in fantastic condition.”

Just 15 minutes from Stonehaven long the AWPR and with free parking at the door, West With Style is a convenient and relaxing experience from door-to-door.

Find out more how West With Style can transform your hair – or book your appointment – on their website or by following them on Facebook.