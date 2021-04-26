SPONSORED: Maryculter House refurbished ahead of reopening

Aberdeenshire-based Maryculter House, nestled on the banks of the River Dee, has been counting down the days until its reopening today, 26 April.

The independently owned Maryculter House is one of the most famous and historic hotels in Aberdeen and recently announced a six-figure investment for refurbishment, and used lockdown to push ahead with the next stage of the exciting project.

Some of the latest renovation work has been concentrated on the hotel’s much loved Great Hall, whilst still preserving its timeless, original features dating back to the 13th century.

Work has been concluded on seventeen bedrooms since the refurbishment began last year, showcasing the perfect balance between tradition and the modern-day traveller.

The hotel on South Deeside Road will see the remainder of its 40 bedrooms and public areas transformed in the next stage of this significant project.

Maryculter House reopens today, 26 April, with a new seasonal menu using local suppliers and ingredients. The delicious dishes on offer include smoked haddock rare bit, Grace’s Highland beef burger and the Maryculter cranachan.

Early last year, the hotel also announced a partnership with Edinburgh-based Mac and Wild to bring their Scottish range of cocktails to the hotel.

The pre-bottled cocktails contain the finest Scottish spirits and wild natural botanicals which, other local brands, will be served on their courtyard from April 26th.

Also as part of the refurbishment, Maryculter House is now working with luxury brand, Molton Brown, using ceramic decanters in all refurbished bathrooms.

They are the first hotel in Scotland to be using these products, which are part of their mission to cut down on the use of single-use plastic.

Peter Walker, Managing Director of Maryculter House said: “This is an exciting time for Maryculter House, after the devastating effects of lockdown on the hospitality industry, we’re delighted to be reopening on April 26.

“As an independently owned business in the North-east with strong roots in the region’s history, we must continue to build on our offering, support our local suppliers and improve the guest experience whilst supporting the tourism industry.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests back to the hotel for dining and overnight stays, our new seasonal menu is ready to view on our website, and we also have an array of packages available to help loved ones reunite.”

To make a reservation, visit the Maryculter House website.