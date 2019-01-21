SPONSORED: Make a statement without breaking the bank with McCalls – ex-hire kilts from just £140

Get kitted out by one of Scotland’s premier Highlandwear outfitters – and pick up a bargain at the same time!

McCalls, located on Aberdeen’s Bridge Street, supply exceptional tailored kilts starting from £459 and high quality hire outfits from as little as £58.

The range of prices on offer at McCalls ensures everyone can afford a little luxury and coming very soon is your chance to pick up some Highlandwear items at a fraction of their usual cost in their once a year ‘Ex-Hire Sale’.

For just three days, starting on Thursday, January 24, you will find something special for yourself or the man in your life.

Whether it’s for a wedding or a graduation, a gift or even a kilt to wear to the football or the rugby, the Ex-Hire Sale is the perfect time to get something from McCalls.

Choose from the contemporary classics of the PRIDE range, or get kitted out in the more traditional clan tartans. McCalls will always have something to suit.

Their fantastic range of ex-hire offers will include a wide range of gents’ kilts starting from just £140, jacket and waistcoat sets from £85, Ghillie brogues from £25 and sporrans from £30.

They are also offering 20% off their current stocks during the date, so there are dozens of chances to get a bargain. But don’t wait, the sale ends at 5pm on Saturday, January 26.

To find out more, call McCalls on 01224 405300 or visit their website.