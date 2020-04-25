SPONSORED: Local food bank seeks donations to meet growing demand

Somebody Cares is working hard to meet food bank demand during the ongoing pandemic, whilst the local community is going the extra mile to provide support.

The charity in Aberdeen, which provides free food, furniture, clothing and more to those in need in the community, is now focusing on its foodbank as it works to keep up with demand during the ongoing pandemic.

“We’ve had to close 95% of our business following government advice, so now we’re only operating the foodbank,” says Robert Smith, manager of Somebody Cares Megastore and Operations Director.

“Our foodbank has been open since we started back in 2002, but obviously with COVID-19 we’ve seen a marked increase in demand.

“The people of Aberdeen and around Aberdeen have been absolutely fantastic. Unfortunately, the amount of donations coming in has not kept up with demand, which is increasing day after day.”

Monetary donations (which can be used to buy food and fuel for van deliveries) would be much appreciated, as would food donations, both small and large.

Already, the charity has been touched by the level of support it’s received.

As well as help from supermarkets, it receives one hundred lunch bags from the nearby Social Bite café every day. Local businesses and individuals have also been getting involved, which has been much appreciated.

For example, a local curry house donated 200 fresh curries, while a special request on the Somebody Cares Facebook page for a jar of sausages (for a family in need) was answered by an individual in the community.

“There are some wonderful people and it’s not just the usual people – there are unusual things going on,” says Robert, of the amazing support and help they’ve received in recent weeks.

And speaking of fresh food donations, nothing goes to waste – leftovers go to hostels or care homes in the area.

As well as delivering donations, safety is a priority for Somebody Cares. They’re determined not to put anyone at risk – those receiving deliveries or the staff and volunteer drivers making the deliveries.

“We don’t want to become part of problem, we’re trying to help people during this pandemic”, says Robert.

Delivery drivers are carrying out risk assessments and they have PPE, including wipes and sprays, so that they can deliver to front doors as conveniently as possible.

As they work six days a week providing deliveries – with many staff working approximately 10 hours a day, Robert estimates – safety will remain a focus.

It’s long days and hard work, but they know it’s appreciated by those they’re helping – which is why they’re also thinking ahead, too.

“Once the lockdown has been lifted, the demand for food will continue because of the economic impact on people, so we’re gearing up for keeping up the same level. It may drop a little, but we’re setting ourselves up for the continuation of this at least into next year,” says Robert.

You can help support the work of Somebody Cares, both now and in future, by donating food or money.

Find out more online here at or email info@somebodycaresuk.org.