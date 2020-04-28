SPONSORED: Local experts reveal their ultimate at-home beauty secrets

You can’t visit your favourite beauty salons and skin clinics during lockdown, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take some time out to unwind and pamper yourself!

Here some local experts share their top tips for keeping up with your beauty regime at home.

Shelley Milne Brows & Beauty

Topic: Dealing with brows

Top Tips: Grow your brows out! If that seems a little drastic, here are some tips.

For bushy brows, use a spoolie/old mascara wand to brush brows upwards. With a make-up pencil, draw an outline as a guide for brow shape. Once you’ve got the shape on both sides, you can pluck stray hairs without affecting the bulk of the shape.

Lost all colour? Use the amazing EyebrowQueen Brow Colour Boost (which lasts up to 48 hours) until you’re able to tint again. Then, fill in gaps with the EyebrowQueen Brow Pro Pencil.

Long hairs? Use a spoolie/brow wand to brush up brows and trim the tips of hairs until they’re sitting in the shape of your brow.

All products available online here from Shelley Milne Brows & Beauty – use COVID for free postage.)

Studio Salon

Topic: Removing acrylic nails safely

Top Tips:

Step 1: Use a course nail file, buff the surface of the acrylic nail to remove the bulk and file down any length of unwanted nail to save soaking time (be careful not to touch your natural nail or surrounding skin with the file, this can cause damage).

Step 2: Apply acetone to cotton backed foil and wrap nails. Wait 15-20 minutes. Warm hand to speed up the process.

Step 3: Remove foil from one finger, scrape nail with an orange wood stick to remove any dissolved acrylic. Apply more remover to the pad if necessary and re-wrap. Repeat on all nails.

Step 4: Re-wrap nails as many times as necessary, do not pick or pull at loose edges.

Step 5: Once all product is removed, apply cuticle oil. Continue 4-5 times daily for 2 weeks, for optimal nail health.

Removal packs are available to order online here.

Marcia Wilkes, MUA

Topic: Favourite products for ultimate glow on lockdown.

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm (great for cleansing and hydrating/ prepping skin before makeup). Anastasia Dip Brow (fab product for sleek brows or adding hair strokes to fluffy brows) Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops. Pat with your finger a tiny bit to the high points of your face (cheekbones, cupid’s bow etc.). Nars Sheer Glow foundation (add a drop of Cover Fx for extra glow). Iconic London Cream Contour Set. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer (for under eye). Daniel Sandler Liquid Blush Laura Mercier Translucent Powder to set. Doll Beauty ‘Like a Diamond’ pressed highlight (to set highlighted areas). Dior lip Plumper

Add some lashes if you’re feeling a little bit extra!

Houz of Aesthetics

Topic: Aesthetics

While in lockdown, maintenance top-ups for filler treatments are a no-go. The good news? There are little things you can do at home to tide you over until you can get booked into the clinic. Hydration is key! Hydrated tissue is plump tissue, so to keep skin and lips looking fresh and full, moisturise with a good hyaluronic acid-based serum and/or lip balm. Also hydrate from the inside with lots of water and fresh fruit and veg, and, where you can, reduce your intake of dehydrants like coffee and alcohol.

Dolls House

Topic: How to nail your Fresh Tan Day (FTD)

Top Tips

2-3 days before FTD: Prep skin and remove old tan – my tan removal hero is baby oil! Cover your body, leave for 25/35 mins and gently remove with flannel/exfoliating mitt in the shower.

Night before FTD: Shaving, epilate or wax at least 12 hours before application. No tinting – it can discolour brows. Moisturise dryer body parts (elbows, knees hands, heels).

FTD: DO NOT wear deodorant, makeup, perfume or moisturiser (just apply a little to dryer parts 10 minutes before applying tan). Apply tan with gloves/mitt in long sweeping motions. Work way up body from ankles. Apply lightly to face, feet and back of hands. Take a damp flannel over eyebrows, nails and palms to remove product. Be careful when washing hands for next 8/10 hours! Wear loose dark clothing to bed.

The next day: shower until water runs clear. Then use body wash sparingly, gently towel dry.