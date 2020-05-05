SPONSORED: Lingerie specialist offering virtual bra fittings

When it comes to buying a bra online or by post it can be a bit of a hit or miss because you can’t be properly fitted. However, one Aberdeenshire business is offering online fitting appointments to ensure you get a bra that fits.

For Bellewren owner Melanie Walbrin, moving her appointments online is also a trip back in time.

She said: “I’m going back to what I used to do before I opened the fitting room – which unfortunately isn’t open just now due to the lockdown.

“I do fittings either on a video call or by sending pictures and messages to and from the client, as well as getting them to answer questions that will help me discern the right size and type of bra they should be wearing.”

Once Melanie has done the fitting, she can then post suitable bras out to the client.

“I work with everyone from teens getting their first bras, to women looking for maternity bras, to pre and post-surgery clients and transgender people.

“Because my fitting room isn’t in the middle of a large store, it’s very discreet and for those who are self-conscious or not very confident, we can offer a bit of privacy either by doing the fitting online or, once the lockdown has ended, in my fitting room.”

The most common issue Melanie says she sees is people wearing bras that are too small.

“Often people will wear the same size they have worn for years and will assume they are still that size.

“But when they get a fitting and realise that they are maybe a few sizes bigger and feel how a bra should feel on their body, it’s a totally different experience for them.”

And if you are unsure if your bra size is the right one, Melanie has a few tips.

“Firstly, avoid online bra calculators at all costs! They are confusing and often inaccurate. Bra fitters like myself don’t need a tape measure as we can fit by eye which is always the best approach.

“Different brands and styles of bra sometimes mean you need a different size.

“Pay attention to the bra’s band – it shouldn’t be uncomfortable or dig in at the underbust and when you take it off there shouldn’t be sore red marks. Conversely, the bra band should keep still and not ride up.

“If you feel like your boobs are spilling out of the top of the bra or the cups are gaping then the cup size may need to change.

“And importantly, always get fitted with an independent bra fitter, because they spend years building their brand knowledge and bra fitting expertise.”

During the lockdown, Melanie’s online shop and fitting service have seen a change in what people are looking for when it comes to underwear.

“At the start of the lockdown it was all about comfort – I was selling a lot of non-wired or lounge bras, as well as a lot of pyjamas!

“However in the last week or two, it seems to be changing and people are now going back to underwire bras and lots of jewel colours.”

As well as bras, Bellewren offers a range of lingerie and underwear, including period pants, which are becoming more popular.

“At first people were unsure about wearing them because we are so used to using sanitary products like pads or tampons.

“But once they try it, they often come back and buy more so they have plenty for when they need them.”

Find out more, including contact information for booking a fitting, at the Bellewren website.