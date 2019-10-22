SPONSORED: Let Partymania transform you this Halloween

It’s the spookiest time of the year and if you are planning to get dressed up, there’s one shop that has to be your only stop.

Partymania, located at 292 George Street, Aberdeen, has been kitting out partygoers for over 30 years, so they know a thing or two about what makes the perfect costume.

Partymania has over 500 costumes for adults and children, including several that could be suitable as a group or family theme.

“Our main suppliers, Smiffys and Rubies, are the biggest names in costumes.

“They supply a mixture of traditional and on-trend costumes.

“This year we’ve had a lot of people looking to be Pennywise the clown from ‘It’ and Chucky from the Child’s Play remake.

“The Addams Family is popular too, especially for families who want to dress with a theme.”

As well as full costumes, Partymania has lots of accessories including latex scars, fake blood, eyelashes, wigs, wings, masks and much more, including contact lenses.

Partymania offers a lot of benefits that online shopping can’t.

“Buying online runs the risk of items not arriving on time, not being as described, of poorer quality and not fitting, whereas if you come into our shop you can find your perfect outfit.”

Most of the costumes are priced under £30, with some less than £20 and some slightly more expensive, so there’s a costume for all budgets.

Partymania offers a student discount of 15%. Partymania is great value for money.

The shop is now open seven days a week from 10am during October so there’s plenty of time to get ready for Halloween – but please don’t leave it too late!

Visit the Partymania website and Facebook page to find out more