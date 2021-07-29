SPONSORED: Get the secret to protect your skin and hair from the sun

Summer’s here and we all want to soak up some vitamin D and get some colour on our bodies! But it’s vital to ensure that if you choose to tan, you do it safely.

The team at Bon Accord are sharing their hints, tips and advice on how to protect your skin and hair and still enjoy the sun this summer.

Before you go out

If you’ve come through winter and spring with a pale hue, you might want to give yourself a bit of colour before the sun does its work. A good bronzer, tinted

moisturiser or fake tan can give you a golden glow before the real tan appears.

SPFs are essential

The secret to protecting your skin is SPF (sun protection factor), and it’s important to know what that means.

Erin Garden, assistant store manager at SpaceNK, said: “I feel like people are understanding more about their skin and what it needs and are incorporating SPFs into their everyday routine.”

And it doesn’t need to add too much extra to your skincare process.

“It’s as easy as applying your skincare serum, your moisturiser and then an SPF – and you only need a teaspoon amount to cover your face, neck and chest.”

The staff at the Clarins counter at Boots also put SPF as a priority for skincare.

A spokesperson said: “If there’s one category of skincare that we would urge people to invest in, it’s good quality sun care every time. Sun protection is the most complex and sophisticated field of skincare development, and undeniably the most important.

“Using a daily highly protective SPF, such as the new UV Plus [5P] Anti-Pollution SPF 50, is a step in your skincare routine you will always be thankful for in the future.”

Your hair needs help too

It’s not all about your skin, your hair can also be affected by the sun’s rays, whether it’s fading colour or drying it out.

While there are plenty of products for heat protection (mostly designed for drying/styling hair), there are also some that offer UV protection, which is ideal for summer.

For more beauty inspiration, visit the Bon Accord website.