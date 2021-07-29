Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
SPONSORED: Get the secret to protect your skin and hair from the sun

By Sponsored Content
29/07/2021, 9:00 am
Summer’s here and we all want to soak up some vitamin D and get  some colour on our bodies! But it’s vital to ensure that if you choose to  tan, you do it safely.

The team at Bon Accord are sharing their hints, tips and advice on how to protect your skin and hair and still enjoy the sun this summer.

Before you go out

Clockwise from top left: Space NK – Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £34; Superdrug – Bondi Sands GLO Matte One Day Tan, £9.99; The Body Shop – Coconut Bronze Glistening Glow Powder, £14; Boots – Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, £45.

If you’ve come through winter and spring with a pale hue, you might want to give yourself a bit of colour before the sun does its work. A good bronzer, tinted
moisturiser or fake tan can give you a golden glow before the real tan appears.

SPFs are essential

Clockwise from top left: Holland & Barrett – Pura Aloe Vera Lotion £5.99; Space NK – Ultra Violette Clean Screen Sensitive Skinscreen SPF 30, £32; The Body Shop – Skin Defence Multi Protection SPF 50+, £18; Boots – Soltan Protect & Tan Spray SPF15, £6.50; Boots – Clarins UV plus SPF50, £33.

The secret to protecting your skin is SPF (sun protection factor), and it’s important to know what that means.

Erin Garden, assistant store manager at SpaceNK, said: “I feel like people are understanding more about their skin and what it needs and are incorporating SPFs into their everyday routine.”

And it doesn’t need to add too much extra to your skincare process.

“It’s as easy as applying your skincare serum, your moisturiser and then an SPF – and you only need a teaspoon amount to cover your face, neck and chest.”

The staff at the Clarins counter at Boots also put SPF as a priority for skincare.

A spokesperson said: “If there’s one category of skincare that we would urge people to invest in, it’s good quality sun care every time. Sun protection is the most complex and sophisticated field of skincare development, and undeniably the most important.

“Using a daily highly protective SPF, such as the new UV Plus [5P] Anti-Pollution SPF 50, is a step in your skincare routine you will always be thankful for in the future.”

Your hair needs help too

Left to right: Space NK – Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat UV Protective Primer 250ml, £25; Holland & Barrett – Faith in Nature Dragon Fruit Revitalising Hair Mask £6.99; Superdrug – Aussie Hair Insurance Leave in Hair Conditioner Spray, £4.49.

It’s not all about your skin, your hair can also be affected by the sun’s rays, whether it’s fading colour or drying it out.

While there are plenty of products for heat protection (mostly designed for drying/styling hair), there are also some that offer UV protection, which is ideal for summer.

For more beauty inspiration, visit the Bon Accord website.

