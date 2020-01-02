SPONSORED: Kippie Lodge’s showcase will be a family affair

Kippie Lodge’s showcase weekend is the perfect chance to get a taster of what’s on offer, and it’s open to everyone!

Go along on Sunday 5th January from 9am – 4pm and take part in water polo, Les Mills fitness classes, family yoga, tennis, golf and much more – all free of charge.

Kippie’s showcase day will have something for everyone.

There are taster classes on every half hour to show you the wide range of activities that you can do at the resort.

For the kids, there’s so much more, such as splash time, hip hop classes, cheerleading, cardio tennis, gym circuits and a Wii challenge on the big screen.

It’s also a great chance to see the recently refurbished gym.

Boasting the most up-to-date cardio and strength equipment as well as an extended weights area, the new gym ensures its members a complete and varied workout.

The gym launch is the latest phase of the club’s development that has included the opening of new yoga and pilates studios. These studios now offer the most mind and body classes in Aberdeen, at a very competitive rate.

Currently, there is a variety of different memberships on offer, including family, student, single or single parent memberships. Applications are available online or from reception.

Food will be served throughout the day with live entertainment in the lodge, so you really can spend the whole day with your family.

The club offers a bit of everything so come along and sample the Kippie Life for yourself!

For more details, visit the Kippie Lodge website.

For more information on the gym memberships and classes, give the Kippie Lodge team a call on 01224 73474.