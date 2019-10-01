SPONSORED: Kippie Lodge launches refurbished gym with showcase weekend

Kippie Lodge is set to launch its newly refurbished gym and you’re invited for a sneak peek during an upcoming showcase weekend.

Boasting the most up-to-date cardio and strength equipment as well as an extended weights area, the new gym ensures its members a complete and varied workout.

The gym launch is the latest phase of the club’s development that has included the opening of new yoga and pilates studios. These studios now offer the most mind and body classes in Aberdeen, at the most competitive rate.

Club Director Robin Caldwell states: “This is an exciting time for Kippie Lodge. The facilities we have now bring us to the forefront of the leisure industry in the North East of Scotland.

“Never before has there been a better time to join Kippie, particularly with the membership discounts we currently have on offer”.

Currently, there is a variety of different memberships on offer, including family, student, single or single parent memberships. Applications are available online or from reception.

Thinking of joining as a member? Kippie Lodge’s showcase weekend is the perfect chance to get a taster of what’s on offer, and it’s open to everyone!

It’s on Saturday 5th October and Sunday 6th October, which happily coincides with the latest Les Mills launch.

You can sample new classes free of charge, from calorie-burning classes like BodyPump, RPM spin and BodyAttack to various Mind and Body yoga sessions.

Gym inductions are also available throughout the weekend.

Other classes and activities on offer include yoga, pilates, tennis, golf and splash time in the pool for kids. You can view the full itinerary online by visiting the Kippie Lodge website here.

For more information on the gym memberships and classes, give the Kippie Lodge team a call on 01224 73474.