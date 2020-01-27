SPONSORED: Join the rural revolution at SRUC Aberdeen

Do you prefer the idea of being outdoors in the fresh air to being stuck inside with phones ringing and messages pinging?

Are you interested in our natural environment, how we can look after it and inspire others to do the same, or are you an animal lover who wants to learn how to care for them properly?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is the place for you.

SRUC’s courses are aimed at those who care about wildlife and the environment and want to protect it so that everyone can enjoy it.

The Aberdeen campus offers a range of courses in specialist subject areas providing an opportunity to study at a well-recognised institution, where courses are tailored to reflect industry needs.

The focus is on the practical teaching of courses within the agricultural and rural sector, with programmes such as Agriculture and Animal Care Studies.

SRUC also runs unique courses, including a new degree in Wildlife and Conservation Management (formerly Countryside Management) which is being introduced this year to respond to an increase in environmental protection in the countryside.

The campus is located on the Craibstone Estate, just five miles from the centre of Aberdeen.

At SRUC, staff act locally and think globally. Students are given the opportunity to work with world-leading researchers and also have access to consultants on site.

The campus has just been named as the home of a new £10 million food and drink development hub for the north east of Scotland. Led by private sector catalyst ONE, SeedPod – which is due to open in 2022 – will be the centre of excellence for nurturing and growing food and drink businesses, providing the tools, knowledge and training to help fledgling and established companies to identify new markets, drive growth and adopt cutting edge production technologies.

Students on the course will also benefit from SRUC’s unique partnership with Scottish Natural Heritage, which offers sandwich year placements at national nature reserves for a selection of students between first and second year. This provides hands-on experience of working at Scotland’s top sites for nature, gaining vital practical skills and qualifications.

The experience for Animal Care and Veterinary Nurse students at SRUC Aberdeen has been enhanced by the opening of the new £350,000 animal care unit at the Mill of Craibstone on the campus.

It houses everything from rabbits and ferrets to fish and reptiles in its indoor facilities, while ponies, sheep and birds enjoy a dedicated outdoor space.

SRUC’s investment in the Aberdeen campus is part of our vision to become a 21st-century rural enterprise university, with a strong regional footprint across the country.

If you want to be part of the rural revolution, and gain a qualification that will act as the gateway to multiple careers, come along to our Open Day on Wednesday 12 February.

To register for the open day, click here.