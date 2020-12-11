SPONSORED: Inverurie jewellery business has been sparkling for over 40 years

For those who enjoy the finer things in life, there’s one Aberdeenshire jeweller that has been furnishing them with gifts for loved ones (or just themselves) for over four decades.

Sinclairs Jewellers is a family-owned and run business that not only sells extremely high quality jewellery and watches, but also has a range of fine gifts, a repair service, their own in-house gold-smith, Steve Mitchell, and even a restaurant where you can enjoy a fresh coffee, snack or a meal.

Run by Ian Sinclair and his daughter, Debbie are the second and third generations of Sinclairs to take the helm of the business. They pride themselves on providing the best goods and service to each and every customer that walks through the doors of their huge store.

The spacious jewellery and watch department boasts a vast range of top name brands, such as Raymond Weil, Seiko and Tissot, diamonds, precious stones, gold, silver, men’s ranges and more.

At the shop’s repairs desk, the dedicated and helpful team will assist you with services such as battery replacements, repairs, servicing, cleaning, pressure testing, ear piercing and valuations, with an in-store jeweller and engraver also on hand to give advice and add a personal touch by inscribing an item or creating something bespoke and unique from your own design.

The fine gift department has something for everyone – from children’s Disney gifts, artwork, clocks, ornaments, glassware, handbags and accessories to more traditional items such as tankards, hip flasks and quaichs from Dalvey, pens from Cross, and many more.

Whether it’s a birthday, engagement, wedding, anniversary, christening or special occasion, Christmas, Father’s Day or Mother’s Day and you need a gift, a trip to Sinclairs will always result in a winning item.

And if all that shopping has worked up an appetite, why not enjoy a meal or snack in the Café Bistro?

Sinclairs’ Bistro boasts a great menu, with everything made fresh on the premises, ranging from hearty breakfasts to fresh coffee and cake to delicious daily soups and lunch specials. You’ll be spoiled for choice, but that just means you’ll have to go back again and again to try all the tasty treats!

The kitchen team uses only the best quality ingredients, which are locally sourced as much as possible. And there’s a bar too, so you can enjoy a tipple with friends and loved ones as you admire your latest purchases.

Find out more, including up to date opening hours and Covid-19 guidelines, at the Sinclairs website and Facebook page.