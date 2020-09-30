SPONSORED: Insure your life in minutes with DeadHappy

Believe it or not, 60% of the adult UK population don’t have Life Insurance. DeadHappy is a digital-first life insurance provider, hell-bent on reducing this percentage considerably by disrupting the £3.7bn life insurance market – while bringing a touch of humour to a seriously dry industry.

Their mission is to alter peoples’ attitudes towards death by encouraging them to think, talk about and, most importantly, plan for the lives of their family after they have passed away.

As part of the life insurance signing up process you are prompted to choose from a range of Deathwishes (not the desire for self-annihilation, but their way of helping you to decide what you want to happen when you die). These can be anything, from paying for your own funeral to sending your mates on a round-the-world trip. You can even request a bronze statue of yourself or choose to blast your ashes into space. If you see nothing that suits, however, you can create your own bespoke Deathwish, or opt for a simple cash pay-out.

DeadHappy believe part of the reason so many people in the UK aren’t covered is because traditional life insurance is painfully outdated, boring and slow. Co-founder, Phil Zeidler, said: “It takes far too long and ends up being too expensive.

“So, we changed it – making it quicker and cheaper.”

How is it quicker and cheaper? It’s simple: they’re putting the customer at the heart of everything they do and have streamlined its online process – optimised for smart phones and tablets – beginning with just four simple questions based on who you are now, not who you might be in 20 years’ time.

This means they are usually cheaper than other insurers and means you can sign-up in minutes. You then pay a monthly subscription (like a phone), which you can cancel or update whenever – without penalties. That’s why they call it ‘pay-as-you-go’ life insurance. They’ve replaced traditional fixed terms of say, 25 years, with a rolling ten-year guarantee.

DeadHappy have also come up with a way of sharing plans with your friends and family, as they believe the involvement of loved ones during the entire process is crucial. As soon as you’ve completed your sign-up, you can share your Deathwishes at the touch of a button via email, Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter.

Although DeadHappy are shaking things up, you can be assured that they are taking no risks; they backed by some of the world’s largest insurers/re-insurers.

DeadHappy customers are happy too – with a TrustPilot score of 4.9 from 500+ reviews. You won’t get irritating phone calls either (they don’t even take your phone number) and they promise not to pass on your personal info to anyone else.

DeadHappy is a trading style of DeadHappy Ltd (Company No. 08624700). Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 788583). Registered Office: Unit 1, Creative Mill, 64 Mansfield Street, Leicester, England LE1 3DL.