SPONSORED: Inspirational hair and beauty salon offers work space to budding sole traders

Established in 2012 in the heart of Aberdeen, Pink Lily is a hair and beauty salon which has always been a space of openness, growth and passion.

With only three members of staff to start with, all of whom were self-employed, the company – now set in the West End – has grown to a team of 11, with space for more to join.

Founder and owner, Alana, said: “Everyone who works at Pink Lily works for themselves and simply rents a space, chair or room of the salon in which to work.

“Working with us just now, we have a barber, a make-up artist, hair stylists, beauty therapists and a specialist remedial massage therapist, all catering to men, women and children.

“The fact that we have such a range of small businesses working under one roof not only creates a dynamic working atmosphere in the salon, but it also means our clients can have a full day of pampering without having to travel to various locations – they only have to swap seats!”

Although the team are all sole traders in their own right, the Pink Lily salon has an atmosphere of comradery and trust above all else.

“When I started the salon, I wanted to create a welcoming place for people to grow and achieve their potential,” Alana said.

“The team are always keen to help each other in any way they can, either by promoting each other’s services or simply being there to talk things through. We are a social team and like to do things outside of work so we can keep the fun aspect in there to maintain that friendly atmosphere whilst in the salon. ”

Moving from Holburn Street to Carden Place in October this year, Pink Lily is now operating in a larger business centre called The Hive.

Alana explained: “The building as a whole is a space which contributes to the health of the mind, body and soul of our clients. Part of the building is also currently used by counsellors offering services for mental health and wellbeing.

“By the start of 2021, our premises on Carden Place will also host Studio Be, which will offer spin, yoga, Pilates and other studio classes as well as having a personal training studio – we really have everything covered.”

The range of services and skill of each business operating within Pink Lily is a credit to owner Alana, who has 18 years of experience in the beauty industry.

Winning the award for Best Eyelash Technician in the North East of Scotland two years in a row, Alana now wishes to help the other artists operating in Pink Lily set and achieve similar standards.

She said: “I’m so proud of the team spirit we have in the salon; some businesses renting space are fully established in their field, whereas some are just starting out.

“This makes it the perfect space for individuals to learn, share and develop their talents, and we can’t wait to welcome more new comers to our team.”

For more information on what Pink Lily can offer its clients, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages or email pinklilaberdeen@gmail.com. You can also book appointments online here.