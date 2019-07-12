SPONSORED: I&K Motors can find the perfect cars for everyone in your family

At I&K Motors, their motto is ‘saving families fortunes’ and that includes every member of the family.

From the teenager picking their first ever car, right through to older relatives looking for something to keep them on the move, the experienced and knowledgeable team at I&K Motors knows exactly the right vehicle.

Director Bill Duncan said: “We have cars that would suit all drivers and our sales centre and website are designed using zones to make browsing and buying as simple as possible.

“Because of our location we are easy to access and we usually have around 20 to 25 different car manufacturers represented in our offering, with over 200 cars on-site and only. Plus we have access to thousands for sale across the UK, so if we don’t have exactly what you are looking for at our showroom we can source it.”

Operating for over 35 years in Inverurie, I&K Motors has seen it all and can offer advice to any customers looking for cars. Bill gives us his views on what cars would suit different drivers.

New drivers

“Our prices start from just £3,999 so for young drivers it can be affordable. It’s also important to pick models that won’t drive up insurance rates, which are already high for drivers who have just passed their test.

“I would say Vauxhall Corsas and Ford Fiestas are good first cars – they are economical and reliable.”

Families

“For families space is important, so you want a car that can fit everything. That makes our SUVs, MPVs or larger estate cars ideal for families.

“And if your family likes to go on caravanning holidays, we can suggest the best vehicles for towing and even arrange to have a towbar fitted before you pick it up.”

Fun drives

“Couples sometimes choose to have a fun car as well as the family car, and we have a zone dedicated to sports and executives models, as well as 4x4s.

“Cars in this zone include Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover – they are powerful, look great and are fun to drive.

Older drivers

“As people get older, what they want to drive changes. For many, they make the switch to automatic cars because they are easier to drive.

“We have an entire automatic zone, which has over 30 cars, and we have placed that zone front and centre on our forecourt so that they are easy to access.

“Older drivers also like cars that are easy to get into and out of, and models that are popular are the Vauxhall Meriva or the Ford B-Max.”

All of I&K Motors’ vehicles are subjected to a 70 point RAC approved check before they go on sale, so customers can be assured of quality.

“The cars are also serviced and, where needed, put through an MOT.”

Find out more, including cars currently available and the sales centre’s opening hours, at the I&K Motors website.