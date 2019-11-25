SPONSORED: ‘If you’d told me I’d be a Stagecoach bus driver, I’d never have believed you!’

26-year-old, 5’3” Amber Beattie isn’t your stereotypical bus driver – but she hopes she can change perceptions and encourage more young people to train to become bus drivers with Stagecoach.

For one trainee dental nurse, the opportunity to become a Stagecoach bus driver six years ago was just the career change she had been looking for.

Amber started her career at Stagecoach in 2013 when she was just 20, having never dreamed of having a job behind the wheel.

She said: “If you had told me 10 years ago that I’d end up being a bus driver, I’d have never believed you!”

When a vacancy for a bus driver in Aberdeen came up, she applied and hasn’t looked back since. As a Stagecoach bus driver, Amber is assigned different routes and buses daily; the people she meets and places she visits are always changing – so not every day is the same.

When asked about her favourite part of the job, Amber commented: “I love seeing my daily regulars, but it’s the different people you meet on each route that make the job so diverse.

“There have been some really funny memories with some of my passengers – they often think of us as their tour guide and ask anything and everything about the area! Being out on the road, seeing different places that you maybe wouldn’t have visited before is a great part of the job.

“The day goes so quickly and before I know it, my shift is over.”

Although the hustle of bustle of bus life can be busy at times, especially during rush hour, Amber’s favourite routes take her through the peaceful Aberdeenshire and Moray countryside.

She is often lucky enough to catch the sunrise and sunset in Deeside, as well as admiring the gorgeous coastal views from the service 35 route – a real perk of her job.

Not only does Amber enjoy the diverse bus-travelling life at Stagecoach, the work environment “feels like a family” and she has built many friendships along the way, including meeting her partner – fellow bus driver Nikki Shewan.

“There’s always someone in the canteen, whatever time of the day, who you can have a gossip with. That’s one of the joys of working for a company with so many employees, there is always someone about.”

Reflecting on her initial training at Stagecoach, to many people, driving a bus for the first time would seem extremely intimidating. But Amber didn’t take long to “get used to it”. Although the first few days of being in the bus were daunting, the 14-tonne vehicle soon became normal to drive.

“I drive different types of coaches and buses on a daily basis, my driving skills became very adaptable and you get used to it so quickly. Sometimes, when I go back to driving my own car I forget that I’m not in a bigger vehicle.”

Becoming a bus driver is a great career for anyone who enjoys meeting people. Although you’re driving something much bigger than a car, Amber explained that it still gives you the same sense of freedom and the driving experience, that you couldn’t get in another job.

