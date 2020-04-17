SPONSORED: How to measure your child’s feet for a new pair of shoes

Whether it’s your toddler’s first pair of shoes or a new pair of trainers for your child, finding the right shoe size is important.

As well as causing discomfort or pain now, wearing incorrect shoe sizes can also cause issues further down the line as an adult, like hip and back problems.

“Your children’s feet are like their pension – look after their feet now, and they’ll look after them in later life,” says Lisa from bob&lulu boutique, an independent children’s shoe and clothing shop in Aberdeen’s West End.

“Ill-fitting shoes can rub and cause blisters, and shoes that are too big can cause what we in the industry call claw foot. Kids will be curling up their toes to keep their shoes on, which can become a habit and then cause issues.”

Buying the right shoe size for now, not a size bigger for them to grow into, is therefore key.

And that also means getting your child’s first pair of shoes at the right time, too.

“We always recommend waiting until your child is fully mobile – walking confidently and independently – before you come and get them fitted for their first walking shoes. Prior to that, we recommend bare feet at home,” advises Lisa.

“You don’t want restrictive footwear on kid’s feet. Feet need freedom to grow, move and stretch to strengthen their bones.”

Once your child is “cruising” the furniture, and beginning to want to spend more time on their feet outside (albeit still requiring to hold onto hands for support), then pre-walkers are recommended. Pre-walkers offer warmth and protect feet without restricting natural movement. From this, kids will then graduate to first walkers which should still have a flexible sole unit, but offer more support than a pre-walker.

Regardless of what stage of footwear your child is at, at the moment (when you can’t just pop to the shops to have their feet measured), getting the right shoe size likely feels a bit tricky.

Luckily, many independent shops are still available for online orders and to offer guidance.

Here are some tips for measuring your child’s feet from Lisa at bob&lulu boutique, so that you can order the right size from home.