SPONSORED: How to create a low-maintenance garden to enjoy all year round

A low-maintenance garden means more enjoyment and less hassle – here the experts at Thistle Gardens & Outdoors share their top tips for a stress-free garden.

As we all adjust to the “new normal” we’re spending much more time at home, so creating a comfortable living space, both indoors and outdoors, is more important than ever.

With the seasons changing, now is the perfect time to transform your garden into an outdoor space that is enjoyable all year round!

Here are just a few ideas for low-maintenance improvements you could make:

Boost outdoor space with uPVC decking

Featuring woodgrain surfaces that look and feel like real wood, our range of composite and uPVC decking is durable, strong and – unlike standard timber alternatives – it doesn’t rot or require regular maintenance. Simply clean occasionally with warm soapy water!

Whether you are looking to create an outdoor dining space, maximise the footprint of a home extension or garden room, or perhaps enhance a static caravan, you’ll find that our low-maintenance decking (and matching fencing) is suitable for a multitude of uses.

Why not get creative and design raised or tiered decking areas, add steps or complement your decking with uPVC or glass balustrades with integrated lighting options?

Upgrade to uPVC fencing

Our stylish uPVC fencing is designed to be eco-friendly and is made from a high proportion of recycled material.

As a low-maintenance product that doesn’t require painting or varnishing it also limits the opportunity for toxic chemicals to leach into the environment.

Save time with artificial grass

Tired of mowing the lawn? You can make your garden even more hassle-free by choosing our high-quality artificial grass.

Artificial grass is extremely low-maintenance, meaning no watering, no mowing and, most importantly, no hassle. It is also very easy to clean and, with good drainage features, you can say goodbye to muddy patches.

Get creative with your garden

Artificial grass is an excellent choice for creating a child-friendly environment in your garden for fun activities – you can also choose to install an impact-softening underlay for extra peace of mind when children are at play. It is hard-wearing, pet-friendly and won’t discolour.

Or you could even create the perfect putting green, of any shape and size, letting you practice all year round in the comfort of your own garden – whatever the weather!

Why not visit the Thistle Gardens & Outdoors showroom and see for yourself? Located at Thistle House, Woodside Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, the showroom is open seven days a week.

Find out more online or call 01224 706555.