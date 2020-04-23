SPONSORED: How the Trinity Centre team is making the most out of lockdown

The team at the Trinity Centre, Aberdeen, explains how they’re spending lockdown.

Being stuck at home was not something we imagined for the foreseeable future.

With the Trinity Centre partially closed, with access to essential retailers only, many of our staff are on furlough or working from home.

We asked our team what they are doing to beat the boredom and make their time at home the most productive. Here are our team’s top boredom busters!

Get your garden in shape

Sick of spending all you time inside? If you’re lucky enough to have a garden, now’s the perfect time to get it ready for summer.

Phil Stanley, our Security Supervisor, recommends:

Tidy your garden. It may not be the most exciting job in the world, but it’s probably the first thing you should do to kick things off. Your garden may be in need of some TLC after the winter months.

Mow the lawn. Giving your grass its first haircut of the season is a task that should take priority. Stick to cutting the grass rather than your partner's hair (leave that to the professionals.) To help make sure your lawn will look its best for summer, you can also try aerating it by using a fork. Aerating a lawn will encourage the grass roots to grow, improve drainage and can also help the grass' ability to take in nutrients. That means by summer you'll have a lawn to be proud of.

Spruce up your garden furniture. After winter your furniture may also need some TLC. To save you buying new why not give it a good power wash and a new lick of paint?

Have a spring clean

Linda Stewart, our General Manager loves a spring clean and this is a great time to get started. Start by working in one room at a time and work your way from top to bottom.

You know they always say a clear house equals a clear mind! Here are a few areas to help you get started:

Clean your kitchen cupboards. This can be very therapeutic. Start by checking the expiration dates on canned goods, clear out that junk drawer you’ve been avoiding or go the whole hog and colour coordinate your spice rack.

Clean out your makeup bag. A place we all forget to clean is our makeup bag and makeup brushes. Not only do these harbour bacteria and skin cells, but out-of-date makeup can interfere with your skincare. Take this time to throw away it away and clean your brushes with a good shampoo.

Organise your wardrobe. Most of us have at least one dress that we know we'll never wear again or a pair of jeans that just don't fit the way they used to. It's time to declutter your wardrobe and get rid of those sad pieces that no longer see the light of day. Either pass them onto friends and family, donate them to charity or upcycle them.

Start a new exercise routine

We’ve all been told exercise is great for our physical and mental health and this is super important with the restrictions currently placed on us.

Why not try something new each week to see what really works for you? Some of our staff have tried yoga, dance workouts and utilising their one hour of exercise to work their way up to running a 5K.

Learn a musical instrument

If you’ve got an instrument in your cupboard gathering dust why not dig it out and start learning a new skill, suggests Ewan Hill, Maintenance Operative.

There are plenty of tutorials on the likes of YouTube to get you started. If you’ve got children get them involved and learn at the same time.

Start a DIY project

Been holding off that house project for too long? Our Operations Manager Kenny Bruce has been holding off decorating the living room for a long time. This has been a great time to get the paintbrushes out and finish the project.

Looking for some inspirations? Head over to Instagram and Pinterest for fantastic hacks and ideas. Plus you can still purchase a lot of your essentials online.

Learn to cook or bake

A lot of us often turn to takeaway food due to a busy lifestyle of lack of time for cooking. Well, now the opportunity of learning how to cook and spoiling ourselves with a homemade dish has finally presented itself to Toni Thomson, Marketing Administrator.

For those who want to cook up some yummy treats why not try her brownie recipe to get you started. Share your recipes and creations with friends and family on social media for some inspiration.