SPONSORED: How Robert Gordon’s College offers the very best start in education

The core values of Community, Leadership, Curiosity, Innovation and Resilience underpin all that pupils experience at Robert Gordon’s College.

From the moment pupils arrive they are encouraged to find out what they are good at and challenged to stretch their learning capabilities.

Providing the very best start to education, Simon Mills, Head of Robert Gordon’s College said: “The modern day translation of our school motto is “Be all you can be” – and we seek to bring out the full potential of each child from age 3 to 18.

“We encourage them to foster a sense of discovery – and help young people learn how to learn.”

Sandy Manson, Class of ‘79 and Chairman of Johnston Carmichael, shared: “What Robert Gordon’s really taught me was how to learn, how to be curious and how to keep my brain flexible and open to learn new things.

“When you are in the classroom or doing your homework, you are teaching your brain how to learn and the ability to learn is such an important foundation for your success and enjoyment in life.”

Mr Mills added: “We want all our pupils to be ‘ready for the future’ and to gain skills that will serve them well for life in a rapidly changing world.

“We are excited to help young people gain a better understanding of their passions, develop leadership capabilities and strengthen their confidence which is a key part of their journey through school.

“At Robert Gordon’s there are many curricular and extracurricular opportunities to support this.”

Young people are encouraged to develop intellectually, socially and personally. Teamwork, communication and leadership are encouraged to prepare pupils for entering the world of work. Developing an entrepreneurial mindset enables pupils to leave school with confidence and the belief that they can make a positive impact in the world.

The benefits of RGC’s worldwide network

Robert Gordon’s College pupils benefit from the experience of former pupils and partners across the world.

The former pupil network helps the next generation with advice, mentoring, work experience and internships, and facilitating introductions with experts in specialist career or university courses.

Martin Gilbert, Class of ‘73 and Chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, believes in the importance of emotional intelligence: “Emotional Intelligence Quotient (EQ) is as important as Intelligence Quotient (IQ).

“It is important to have respect, emotional intelligence and to not be scared to try new things. You have to treat each person as an individual and in turn they will help you to grow as a leader and as a company.”

The Gordon’s community continues to be connected throughout the pandemic with everyday teaching and learning embedded throughout the school.

Digital skills are a core part of education at Robert Gordon’s College and pupils are familiar with video conferencing, virtual classrooms and live streaming of lessons.

This is being reinforced by encouragement from the former pupil community.

Steve Parkinson, Class of ’85 and Group Managing Director of National Radio at Bauer Media, highlighted the significance of resilience: “With any event that you can’t control, it is how you deal with that moment that can define you.

“You can lean in and tune in to what is going on around you and whatever happens next, seize control because you can then determine a new path that you want to take.”

Find out more online or contact the Admissions team to learn more about what the Gordon’s community can offer your child via admissions@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk.