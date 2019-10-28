SPONSORED: HMT Aberdeen announces all-star cast for Cinderella panto

A glittering and star-packed Cinderella panto is set to delight Aberdeen audiences at Her Majesty’s Theatre this Christmas.

Cinderella will feature all the ingredients needed for the perfect pantomime; a fabulous cast and orchestra, laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery and special effects, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses for all the family to enjoy.

Television and stage star Louie Spence will join a stellar cast for this year’s spectacular family pantomime, which will also feature HMT favourite Alan McHugh, Call the Midwife star Laura Main, and River City funny man Paul-James Corrigan.

Two Doors Down’s Joy McAvoy, and River City star Sally Howitt as the Wicked Stepsisters, Emmerdale’s Paul Leubke as Prince Charming and Rachel Flynn as Cinderella complete the ensemble.

With an all-star cast at the helm, Aberdeen audiences shall go to the ball this Christmas as Cinderella transforms from rags to riches, outwits her Wicked Stepsisters and wins the heart of Prince Charming with the help of her hilarious friend Buttons and her Fairy Godmother.

A closer look at the cast

Television personality, presenter and choreographer Louie Spence first pirouetted into the nation’s consciousness thanks to the overwhelming success of Sky One’s Pineapple Dance Studios.

In addition to television, Louie has enjoyed an extensive stage career appearing in Miss Saigon and Cats, and has danced alongside Take That and the Spice Girls.

He will play Dandini, the manservant to Prince Charming in Cinderella, for his tenth foray into pantomime, bringing with him the high kicks and high jinks he’s best known for.

Known for Taggart, Limmy’s Show and Take the High Road, as well as HMT stage shows, Alan McHugh will star as The Baroness.

Cinderella marks Alan’s 15th Aberdeen pantomime, which he will once again write. In addition, he’s also penned the scripts for numerous Qdos Entertainment pantomimes across the UK this year.

Laura Main stars alongside both as The Fairy Godmother. Laura has appeared in several plays and musicals across London’s West End, recently touring the UK as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical.

On television, she held roles in Holby City, Monarch of the Glen and Doctors, before taking on the role of Sister Shelagh Turner in the multi-award winning BBC drama Call the Midwife.

Starring as Buttons, best friend to Cinderella, will be River City star Paul-James Corrigan. Paul is also known for his much-loved role of Adam in the stage adaptation of Gary: Tank Commander, as well as the lead in the musical version of Sunshine On Leith which toured Scotland.

On television, he has been in Still Game and Scot Squad, In Voluntary, Chewin The Fat, Only An Excuse, Legitt and Rab C Nesbitt.

The world’s biggest pantomime producer Qdos Entertainment, the team behind HMT’s annual must-see pantomime, will once again produce Cinderella.

It opens on Saturday November 30 and runs until Sunday January 5.

Phone 01224 641 122 or visit one of the Aberdeen Performing Arts box offices in person at His Majesty's Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree.

