SPONSORED: Hit music event Lau Land comes to Aberdeen for one weekend

Following a successful tour around the UK, most recently as part of Edinburgh International Festival, Lau Land is taking over Aberdeen Performing Arts Music Hall on Friday 7th June and Saturday 8th June.

Lau Land incorporates music, performances and workshops, all curated by band Lau. The award-winning trio are obsessed with music, and this unique event is their way of sharing their obsession.

They’re bringing together some of their favourite musicians they’ve discovered while travelling the world as a band, and presenting them to Aberdeen over the course of a two-day event.

Day one of Lau Land

On Friday 7th June, Lau will take to the stage to perform music from their new studio album ‘Midnight and Closedown’.

Comprised of Kris Drever (vocals, guitar), Martin Green (accordion, wurlitzer, keys, electronics) and Aidan O’Rourke (fiddle), Lau burst onto scene in 2006. Since then, they’ve won over fans and critics alike with their adventurous take on British folk music

“We’ve been proud of our music from day one,” say the band. “Before we started Lau the three of us were all busy doing other things and we said then that unless we could do something dynamic we’d keep it to ourselves. Now the gigs feel amazing. We’re on fire right now and we’re ready for the next level and putting on a show that’s spectacular and dynamic.”

They’ll be accompanied by bands Landless (a 4-piece who sing unaccompanied traditional songs in four-part harmony), and Lankum (who combine traditional folk roots with contemporary undercurrents).

The afterparty, Lau Land Late, will kick off at the Lemon Tree from 10:45pm, featuring Amaraterra and DJ Giles Walker. All Lau Land ticket holders are welcome.

Day two of Lau Land

Following Friday’s music, Saturday 8th of June will see a series of free performances take place at the Music Hall.

From 11-11.30am, one of Scotland’s top traditional singers, Scott Gardiner, will be performing in the Music Hall’s Big Sky Studio, followed by Landless from 11.30am-12pm.

With intricate guitar work and soulful, dreamy vocals, Heir of the Cursed will be in Big Sky Studio from 12-12.30pm.

Saturday’s festivities will culminate with a folk session from Lau in the Music Hall’s Coda Café Bar at 12.30pm.

Alongside world-class gigs from a diverse range of artists, Lau Land involves discussion, workshops, and participation ensembles. All in all, the weekend’s events are set to boast a truly unique atmosphere of inclusivity and creativity.

Tickets for Friday’s performance cost £27.50 and are available online. You can also book via phone on (01224) 641122 or in person at the box office at the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre or the Lemon Tree.