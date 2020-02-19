SPONSORED: Hear new music from The 1975 at P&J Live next weekend

The 1975 are making a stop in Aberdeen at the end of this month and it looks like they are bringing some new songs with them.

The band kicked off their UK tour on Saturday, February 15, in Nottingham and played two tracks from their upcoming album, “Notes on a Conditional Form” which is released in April.

Songs “Guys” and “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” gave the audience a glimpse of what’s to come on the band’s fourth album – and if their setlist is similar on Saturday, February 29, in Aberdeen, fans will be delighted to hear them played live.

NME.com described the new songs in their review: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ is a horn driven uptempo bop, while Guys is a slower, acoustic-led cut that was performed in front of archival footage from the quartet’s youth and across their career.”

Support acts for the gig will be Pale Waves and No Rome.

The 1975 recently won Band of the Decade and the Innovation Award at the 2020 NME Awards.

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment at P&J Live, commented: “The 1975 are known for their innovative synth-laden take on ‘80s pop rock and we know our north-east fans always create great atmosphere at live gigs.”

Get your tickets at the P&J Live website.