SPONSORED: Have you visited these bucket list chip shops?

Lockdown and the current pandemic has taught us many things, especially the importance of treating ourselves – and not feeling guilty about it.

So, with this is mind, we bring you some of Scotland’s best chip shops, the ones that you have to try. There is no better time to order a takeaway and either have it delivered or collect in-store than now.

Takeaways are a longed-for weekly tradition in most households, perhaps even more so in recent months, so what will you and your family choose? A traditional battered haddock and chips; a haggis or sausage supper; or just a tasty portion of chippy-chips? And will you complement your chips with ‘salt and sauce’ or ‘salt and vinegar’, that is the question?

The next decision to be made is the side – will you opt for the traditional mushy peas, a juicy over-sized pickled onion or a side of creamy, homemade slaw?

Whatever you order, you can guarantee that it will bring smiles to the faces of you and your family as you indulge in this popular takeaway treat together.

Here are some chippies who are waiting to take your order:

The Real Food Café

Established in 2005, The Real Food Café has built an iconic road side establishment serving thousands of walkers, mountain bikers, ultra runners, skiers, families and travellers with its popular chip shop menu.

Serving such huge numbers of happy customers has earned them a lot of recognition, winning numerous national awards including National Federation of Fryers Quality Award Champion at The National Fish & Chip Awards 2020 and VisitScotland National Thistle Award Winner for Best Informal Eating Experience 2020.

The quality of both their food and service is reflected in their customer reviews:

So impressed by how they handle Covid Highly Recommended Fantastic

Check their website for current opening times and Covid set up.

Mikes Famous Fish and Chips

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips is an award winning take away that has been serving up the nations favourite since 1978.

Company Directors Mike and Liam Brown have taken the business to a new level since their return last year after 5 years out the game. Using only the freshest of ingredients and sourcing all their produce from local businesses, they strive to ensure everyone gets a taste of the finest fish and chips in the city.

After a very challenging year in 2020 Mike’s now has a thriving delivery service in place where the best source of chipper produce can be taken right to your door in the safest possible manner.

For more details you can check out their website or download their app on the App/Play store and use the discount code First10 for 10% off your first order!

Cromars Fish and Chips

Cromars Fish and Chips of St Andrews has come far over these challenging times by providing impeccable service to their local community and beyond.

They constantly strive to provide the best chip shop cuisine, using high quality produce accompanied with homemade tartare sauce and various other side orders.

Unfortunately, due to Covid, their restaurant is currently closed, however they are taking precaution to deliver the best takeaway service in a very safe manner, and customers are welcome to sit in their outside seating area under a canopy and outside heaters.

Wendy of Cromars said: “Enjoy to all our loyal customers and friends and thank you for your ongoing support to Cromars – it is very much appreciated!”

The Friary

Situated 10 miles from the Highland capital, Inverness, on the North Coast 500 tourist route, lies the beautiful village of Beauly which is home to one of Scotland’s most renowned salmon fishing streams.

Beauly is a thriving and bustling Highland village and hosts many independent local businesses, including The Friary the Friary Fish and Chip Shop.

Serving traditional chip shop fayre which is freshly cooked to order using quality, sustainably sourced ingredients, the Friary also offers freshly whipped ice cream for those who enjoy a sweet treat after a hearty meal.

Friendly local staff will provide you with a warm welcome and cater to all your fish and chip needs.

The village also provides an excellent base for outdoor pursuits with many beautiful walks nearby where you can enjoy some of the most stunning mountains and glens in Scotland.

The Fish Works

The Fish Works is a multi award winning Fish and Chip take away located on the seafront in Largs specialising in Scottish Seafood. Winner of Best Fish and Chip Shop in Scotland and Best Newcomer at the Dine in Awards 2017; finalists at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2018 to 2020; winner of Taste Our Best Award Scotland 2017 to 2020 and a Green Tourism Award holder – plus several more – this is a chippy worth a visit.

The Fish Works is a family run business, who had the idea of bringing their quality cuisine to Largs, somewhere visitors and locals can come to enjoy fresh quality Scottish seafood made to order, serving walk ins, takeaways and click and collect via their app or website.

With access to the freshest local ingredients, fish expertly selected from Peterhead by their Fish Merchant and their whole Langoustines landed daily in Largs, their ethos is to give customers fresh food expertly cooked in the best traditional way.

The Trawler

Fish and Chips are the undisputed National dish of Great Britain, and situated on the North Coast 500 tourist route in the seaside village of Golspie, just south of the picturesque Dunrobbin Castle, is The Trawler Fish and Chip Shop.

Serving traditional chip shop fayre, freshly cooked to order using quality sustainably sourced ingredients.

Receive a warm Highland welcome seven days a week where The Trawler adheres to the highest standards, producing a meal for you and your family which will leave you longing to return.

Golspie, which sits in the shadow of Ben Bhraggie, has some lovely walks and scenery to enjoy with a stunning golf course just down the road – a true hidden gem.

Why not stop off and enjoy your fish and chips by the sea where, if you’re lucky, you can see the otters playing on the shoreline.

The Plaice To Be

Situated in the heart of Kilmarnock, The Plaice To Be is an award winning fish and chip shop. Over the years, they have won a number of awards including being placed in the top two fish and chip shops in Scotland and the UK’s top 50 fish and chip shop takeaways.

Focus on traditional fish and chips, their menu is simple but effective. They are committed to using sustainable, fresh local produce in order to give customers the best quality food.

Although the quality of The Plaice To Be‘s food is paramount, the batter they make plays a huge part in complementing their amazing fish and chips. Thin, crispy and bespoke, they make sure it is both consistent and fresh every day.

With an aim to create a forward facing business, this chippy is constantly developing its skills and products by continually monitoring industry trends.

Their customers are always greeted with a friendly smile, especially in these difficult times.