SPONSORED: Have a good hair day with extensions at The Collective Aberdeen

If you’re searching for natural looking hair extensions which are comfortable and easy to maintain, then stylish salon The Collective Aberdeen may have the perfect solution for you.

Full, long and thick hair shouldn’t be too much to ask. The Collective Aberdeen’s owner Julie Hulcup and talented hair stylists working in the city centre salon know that and that’s why they decided to offer Zen Luxury hair extensions.

Ideal for those who want to add more length and volume to their hair, these extensions will make sure every day is a good hair day and ultimately boost people’s confidence.

The Collective’s style director Courtney Forbes said: “Extensions are ideal for clients who are looking to add either some thickness or length to their hair and for those who are willing to commit to the maintenance and care of them.

“Extensions are suitable for most hair types, however, clients on medication or who are suffering from scalp conditions may not be suitable for this hair treatment – this can all be discussed at a complimentary extension consultation.

“We offer Zen Luxury tape extensions within the salon and some of our freelance team members also offer beauty works tape extensions.”

Zen Luxury tape-in extensions are made from 100% human hair, and they are Double Drawn Remy hair extensions.

While Remy hair has all its cuticles intact and in the same direction, Double Drawn gives clients a fuller and natural look thanks to having the same thickness from the top of the hair extensions to the bottom.

The extensions are pre-taped with a medical adhesive gel that does not harm hair and leaves no residue after removing them. The lightweight extensions are easily applicable.

The Collective clients’ natural hair will lie between two pieces of tape extensions and will then be pressed together without using a heat tool. The luxury hair extensions can be easily removed in the salon, using a tape extension remover.

Courtney added: “The application of extensions can take 45 to 90 minutes, including styling.”

The talented hair stylist said that the hair extensions they offer in the salon can last up to nine months if they are looked after properly, using the correct aftercare products.

She added: “The extensions will need to be refitted every six to eight weeks.

“Clients should use sulphate and paraben-free shampoo and conditioner.

“We offer our vegan range FFOR, which is sulphate and paraben-free, and we also sell a higher end range of Olaplex.

“The extensions also need brushed regularly from root to tip and clients have to use a heat protection products when styling their hair.”

In addition to hair extensions, the salon’s hairstylists also love to create bridal hairdos.

With restrictions on weddings eased in Scotland, Courtney and other stylists in the salon are excited they can start working with brides-to-be again.

Courtney said: “Bridal styles are very much personal to the bride and their own style and personality, however, I do feel over the past few years, bridal styles have become a lot more relaxed.

“We can offer multiple trials for your wedding hair, however, we encourage you to have a couple of ideas ready beforehand for your first appointment to trial a few ideas and to narrow down your choice until you find your perfect bridal style.

“We also offer a selection of pearl and resin embellished clips in the salon for our clients to choose from.”

The Collective Aberdeen is situated at 148 Union Street. For more information or to book an appointment, visit thecollectiveaberdeen.com.