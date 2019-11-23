SPONSORED: Give yourself the gift of ‘me time’ this winter

Even with Christmas obligations aside, winter is a tough ol’ season to battle through.

From the freezing weather and lack of sun to the surge of colds and flus going around, it’s easy to end up feeling a little run down over the coming months.

But taking some time out for yourself, whether that’s getting in a mood-boosting workout or relaxing at a spa, will help keep you feeling happy, healthy and fit this season.

Which means you’ll be able to fully enjoy all the fun festivities that come with Christmas!

So as you buy gifts for your family and friends, why not also treat yourself to some well-deserved ‘me time’?

These local experts might have just the thing you need…

Start small group personal training at AKR Fitness

Exercise is the ultimate make-your-life-better tool. It can work for everyone and, better still, exercising consistently is far more achievable than you might think.

AKR Fitness is a modern type of gym catered for people who tend not to like traditional gym environments. In a friendly and supportive culture, professional coaches guide and encourage you through every workout in a way that’s tailored to your level, regardless of your start point.

Being coached in this way, with peers in a small group format, makes exercise more achievable, more fun and more effective. You’ll feel fitter, healthier, happier, more confident and less stressed.

There really is no better way to invest in yourself. Start your journey at AKR Fitness with a 30-day trial.

Relax at Stobo Castle spa

Indulge yourself – or a loved one – this Christmas with the gift of relaxation; all you need is a Stobo Castle gift voucher!

Leave the choice open with monetary vouchers from £25, or book a specific experience with a Half Day from £69 or a full Spa Day from £99 including a relaxing water massage and lunch. There are also residential vouchers from £159pppn, including all meals and use of the world-class spa facilities.

Treat someone who deserves to be pampered… or treat yourself! You can’t go wrong with a Stobo Castle gift voucher, plus ordering is quick and easy.

Reveal the best you at NY Skin Clinic

NY Skin Clinic offers the best innovations and state-of-the-art non-surgical procedures at highly discounted prices.

Its award-winning laser, RFT and phototherapy treatments, used by top Harley Street dermatologists, offer long-term enhancements at a fraction of the cost of surgery, with no down time.

NY Skin Clinic currently has an incredible 20% off all treatments including anti-wrinkle injections and fillers, fast pain-free laser hair removal and non-surgical face-lifts.

Gift vouchers also currently have 20% off – they’re the perfect Christmas gift!

Join The Cleavin Barber Club

Join Mr. Cleavin and his award winning team at The Cleavin Barber Club and take a step back in time.

Classic hot towel shaves from the winner of Best Wet Shave 2019 at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards are on offer here, as are the finest of haircuts and a selection of male grooming products.

Gift vouchers are also available for that special man in your life! Welcome to the club.

