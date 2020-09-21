SPONSORED: Give your home a post-lockdown new look

We have all spent more time at home in 2020 than ever before, so it’s perhaps no surprise that we are thinking about changing up our surroundings and living space. Whether it’s for additional comfort, creating new spaces or just freshening things up, changing where you live doesn’t need to come at a huge cost.

Many businesses and trades people are ready to help you with your home improvement projects (no matter how big or small) so why wait to get started?

Just remember, with some Covid-19 restrictions still in place, you should be mindful of these when arranging for home improvements to be carried out. Things are changing on an almost daily basis, but keeping people as safe as possible is essential.

Just be sure to check with companies to see if they have guidelines for both you and the workers to follow.

Here are a few businesses who can help with your home improvement plans.

If you need roofing services in Aberdeen then you will want to make sure you are getting the best roofing contractors for the job. Professional roofers AJ Donald Slaters carry out all roofing works, gutter cleaning and power washing. They come with great reviews, as can be seen on Yell.com.

They use Armourplan, a polyester-reinforced PVC membrane, which is suitable for use on a wide range of roofing applications. Armourplan offers many benefits, including:

Exceptional mechanical properties and product performance

High UV resistance and a long service life

Efficient and safe installation

Secure seam welding quality

Aesthetically pleasing finish

Complete range of fixings and accessories available

SIG Design & Technology works in partnership with IKO and has exclusive UK distribution of Armourplan PVC. AJ Donald Slaters are approved installers of Armourplan PVC.

Find out more about the services offered by AJ Donald Slaters online.

Junes Gardening Services is a family run business.

They are reliable and friendly and do all gardening services, including grass cutting, tree pruning and tree felling, turfing, slabbing, lock blocking, painting and wood staining, fencing, gravel and forest bark, garden walls, hedges and general garden tidy-ups.

The also do power washing, easy maintenance gardens and rubbish removal.

With a focus on clean and friendly service, their aim is to please all their customers, whether it’s a one-off service or regular monthly service.

If you’re looking for a garden tidy or garden redesign, phone June’s Gardening Services on 07788 986778.

Currently offering 10% off all fence painting in September

Visit the Junes Gardening Services Facebook page to find out more.

Scott McDonald Windows & Doors was established in 2000 and has gone from strength to strength over the last 20 years.

Professionals in supplying and installing top quality windows and doors, Scott and his team offer a competitive and unbeatable service. Working with some of the industry leaders, Scott not only offers the best products ensuring a top quality finish, but also a service to match.

Providing the customer with the best requires attention to detail, efficiency and a friendly approach.

Understanding the industry through experience has enabled Scott McDonald to gain the knowledge required to choose the right product based on his customers’ requirements. He works hard to ensure that each project results in a job to be proud of! Driven by a desire to provide customer satisfaction, Scott McDonald is ready to hear from you now!

For windows they provide PVCU Windows, Velux windows, Spectus Windows, Homeframe and Masterframe.

For doors they provide Rockdoor, Cosmopolitan, Residential and Homeline all with a 10 year guarantee.

Free quotes are available on request.

Visit the Scott McDonald website for testimonials from happy customers.

If you are looking for a change, Arlene is the woman to answer all your decorating needs!

She is Advanced City & Guilds trained and has over 25 years of expertise and customer satisfaction in the north-east.

Arlene can do all painting or papering, all while adhering to social distancing.

She offers loyal customer discounts covering Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

No job is too small either; please contact them for free estimates and insurances quotes.

Follow Arlene on Facebook to find out more.