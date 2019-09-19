SPONSORED: Give suicide the boot at Aberdeen shop event

Dr. Martens, on the city’s Union Street, is holding an in-store event to raise money for Man Chat Aberdeen.

It will feature a barber shop in-store for the day, along with music, free beer and boots customised by local artists into the evening.

The Aberdeen branch of the iconic footwear brand is helping the local support group stamp out male suicide.

Store manager Ryan McKenzie explained: “On Thursday, September 26, we have a whole day of events planned, with all the money we raise going to the support group.

“Mr Dunn will be holding a barber pop-up; we also have John Philip of the Aberdeen Tattoo Collective doing free customisation on any boots or shoes bought on the day.

“DJ Home Alone will be playing music and BrewDog is providing a free bar.”

As well as putting on a great day of entertainment, Dr. Martens team are hoping to raise awareness for Man Chat Aberdeen.

“Even if the group is still quite new, it’s growing incredibly fast, since their message is really important.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK and we want to help the team behind the group spread the word as much as possible and let men know that there is help out there and that people want to help.”

He added: “Everyone in the store has been affected by suicide in some way, so it was a no-brainer for us to choose to support Man Chat when the opportunity came about.”

“The support group’s founder, Wray, will be in-store with some of his team happy to chat and encourage anyone to get involved and support to help spread their message, help someone in need, or even find out about volunteering with the group.”

Ryan explained: “It’s nice for our store to work with local businesses to support a local group that is working hard to grow and help as many men as they can.”

As well as the money raised from the barbering services and donation buckets in store, Dr. Martens will be donating £20 for every pair of shoes or boots sold during the day.

So keep your diaries free for Thursday, September 26!

Find out more on the official Facebook event page.