SPONSORED: Gin, street food and more at Banchory Beer Festival this August

The Banchory Beer Festival returns for its fifth year to offer visitors street food, entertainment and a range of drinks, from beer to Scottish gins.

Taking place at the Deeside Rugby Club pitches in Banchory over three days, the event will run from Friday August 9 to Sunday August 11. Organised by brothers Mungo and Guy Finlayson of MFGF Events, the festival has introduced new elements to its ever-changing menu for its fifth year.

Serving up more than 30 beers with brews from all over the country, there’s plenty of choice for guests looking for something familiar and different all at the same time.

A range of cider, gin, rum, vodka and prosecco will also be available to try from various bars – cocktails, too! – so there’s bound to be something to suit all tastes.

Scottish gins and street food delicacies

This year the festival will be supporting gins that have been distilled and bottled solely in Scotland. A craft gin shop, which will stock more than 20 varieties, will be available on Friday and Saturday.

Foodies will also relish in the opportunity to try new things with a range of street-inspired delicacies from smoked food specialist Fox Hat, Screaming Peacock (who’ll be plating up mouthwatering venison and pheasant burgers) and Edelwurst Catering’s authentic German bratwurst goods.

The Liberty Kitchen will be on hand to serve up coffee and cakes, while ice cream business Shorty’s of Ballater will also be in attendance.

Live music will include sets from artists such as Friday night headliners Pork Pie, The Roov, The Kymatiks, Broken Rivers and CadHeart to name a few. Local DJs will also take to the stage for the first time.

Sunday is a family-friendly day, packed with activities for kids of all ages to enjoy. The line-up includes bouncy castles, soft play, ice cream, a kids’ bar, a magician and a balloon artist.

Tickets range from £14.50 for a single session to £34 for a weekend pass, and kids under 16 go free.

For more information or to book tickets, visit the Banchory Beer Festival website.