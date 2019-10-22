SPONSORED: Get your tickets to see Elton John in Aberdeen one last time

One of the biggest names in music is making a final stop in Aberdeen as part of his last ever world tour.

Elton John is bringing his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour to P&J Live on November 20 and 21, 2020 – and it’s going to be a spectacle.

Following on from the success of biopic ‘Rocketman’ and the release of his autobiography, ‘Me by Elton John’, north-east fans will be dazzled and delighted to see one of pop’s most enduring figures where he’s most at home – on stage.

Announcing the tour, Elton said: “Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe.

“I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.”

The tour kicked off in the US last year and Elton’s new production takes his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

It’s already been wowing concertgoers around the world, and the epic three hour performance has racked up a number of five star reviews, with the Daily Telegraph review commenting, “Elton John is bowing out still at the height of his powers, perhaps the greatest showman of our times”.

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment at P&J Live said: “Welcoming Sir Elton John back to the North East of Scotland for a final time is an honour.

“We know that Elton’s fans will provide a warm welcome when he graces the new Aberdeen stage in November 2020 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.”

The three-year worldwide Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia and will finish in 2021.

It’s a show not to be missed and the perfect way to bid goodbye to one of the UK’s ultimate showmen.

Tickets, including VIP packages, are available now from the P&J Live website.