SPONSORED: Get your home and garden in tip-top shape this summer

If you need roofing services in Aberdeen then you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best roofing contractors for the job. Professional roofers AJ Donald Slaters carry out all roofing works, gutter cleaning and power washing. They come with great reviews, as can be seen on Yell.com.

They use Armourplan, a polyester-reinforced PVC membrane, which is suitable for use on a wide range of roofing applications. Armourplan offers many benefits, including:

· Exceptional mechanical properties and product performance

· High UV resistance and a long service life

· Efficient and safe installation

· Secure seam welding quality

· Aesthetically pleasing finish

· Complete range of fixings and accessories available

SIG Design & Technology works in partnership with IKO and has exclusive UK distribution of Armourplan PVC. AJ Donald Slaters are approved installers of Armourplan PVC.

Find out more about the services offered by AJ Donald Slaters online.

Junes Gardening Services is a family run business. They are reliable and friendly and do all gardening services, including grass cutting, tree pruning and tree felling, turfing, slabbing, lockblocking, painting and wood staining, fencing, gravel and forest bark, garden walls, hedges and general garden tidy-ups.

The also do power washing, easy maintenance gardens and rubbish removal.

With a focus on clean and friendly service, their aim is to please all their customers, whether it’s a one-off service or regular monthly service. If you’re looking for a garden tidy or garden redesign, phone June’s Gardening Services on 07788 986778.

Read reviews from Junes Gardening Services’ customers.

Bob Duncan, Painter & Decorator, is a local Aberdeen business with an established customer base built up over 25 years. With extensive experience in interior and exterior painting and decorating, including private, commercial and new builds, services also include high access work where a cherry picker may be required.

As a time-served decorator, Bob is also qualified and proficient in paper hanging, a capability and art which is now difficult to source from others.

Bob brings his personality, expertise and knowledge to a job, taking time to understand the needs of his clients and provide the most cost effective and appropriate solutions, advising on the most suitable products for your needs to ensure durability. Never cutting corners, his results demonstrate his expertise in this field, where his pride in a high quality outcome is not only his, but his client’s desire.

For a professional and trustworthy free estimate and consultation, please contact Bob Duncan on 07505 405470.

Find out more about the services offered by Bob Duncan, Painter & Decorator

Sangster & Annand Slaters Ltd are a locally run business, made up of a team of skilled roofers based in Aberdeen. They’re offering free competitive estimates to all customers.

They undertake roofing work for all domestic and commercial customers across Aberdeenshire, from slating and tiling to full roof replacements. Whether you’re having a new house built and require an experienced roofer to install the roof, or your roof has seen better days and a roof replacement is the only option, get in touch.

They have many years of experience working with all types of roof, from tile and slate roofs to felt roofs, flat roofs and zinc roofs.

So whether you’re looking for roof installations, roof repairs, roof extensions, roof replacements or roof renovations, Sangster & Annand Slaters Ltd can help.

Get in touch with Sangster & Annand Slaters Ltd to find out more.