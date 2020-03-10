SPONSORED: Get sorted for Mother’s Day with Bon Accord’s ultimate gift guide

Get ready for Mother’s Day on Sunday 22 March at Bon Accord – the shopping centre has gifts to suit all mums!

Trying to find the perfect present can be stressful, but you’ll be spoilt for choice at the 70 plus shops at Bon Accord.

From fashion followers to makeup lovers and tea addicts, there are lots of options to suit all interests. You’ll have no trouble finding a gift to show your mum just how much you love her.

Before you visit, check out Bon Accord’s top Mother’s Day gift ideas for a bit of inspiration.

1 Cath Kidston Floral Mug

John Lewis, £8.99

Who doesn’t love a good Cath Kidston floral print? This one is designed especially for mums so it’s the ideal Mother’s Day gift.

It’s also dishwasher and microwave safe, so it’s durable enough to survive all the cups of tea your mum has every day.

2 By Terry Terribly Paris V.I.P Expert Palette

Space NK, £48

If your mum is a makeup lover, she’ll appreciate this beautiful palette of 10 exclusive matte and metallic eyeshadows designed to be used alone, layered or blended.

It’s really versatile so will work whether she likes natural looks or a statement smoky eye.

3 No7 Illuminated Makeup Mirror

Boots £19.99

Cleverly designed to eliminate shadows and glare, this is the perfect double-sided mirror for make-up and skincare application.

It even comes with a dimmer switch for various light settings and a handy swivelling motion.

4 British Rose Pick Me Up Kit

The Body Shop, £14

For the ultimate head-to-toe relaxation, gift your mum this lovely kit of pampering goodies from The Body Shop.

It includes British Rose shower gel, glow-enhancing body butter and a freshening face mist.

5 Carolina Herrera Good Girl Légère

The Perfume Shop (50ml), £74

You can’t really go wrong with perfume for Mother’s Day, can you?

This is the latest in the collection and offers a sweet and bold combination of dulce de leche, jasmine and sandalwood with top notes of fruity tangerine.

6 Mother’s Day Makeup Bag

Next, £8

This makeup bag looks pretty and it’s also practical, coming in the perfect size to store all your mum’s beauty must-haves.

If your mum has a trip coming up this is the ideal prezzie, but she can use it when she’s out and about or just at home too.

7 Black Leather-Look Tote Bag

New Look, £19.99

Stylish mums will adore this black leather-look tote bag – it’s neutral enough to work as the perfect finishing touch for lots of different looks.

As a wee plus, it’s also registered by The Vegan Society.

8 Mixed Bead Collar

Topshop, £16.50

An instant wardrobe update, this chunky and colourful necklace will let your mum easily make a fashion statement.

9 Votive Candle and Holder Gift Set

Yankee Candle, £9.99

This Garden Hideaway Collection Gift Set is blooming with flowers and fragrance!

Containing three candles and a pretty glass holder, it’s a great value-for-money gift set.

10 Tea for One Teapot Set

Laura Ashley, £18

Give your mum the gift of time to herself – this pretty teapot, cup and saucer set holds just the right amount of tea for one.

Go on, tell her to put her feet up for a wee well-deserved break.

