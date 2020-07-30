SPONSORED: Get some garden get-together fashion inspo from Bon Accord

The arrival of summer brings an influx of garden get-togethers.

Although our wardrobes may already be packed with clothing, shoes and accessories, the season and warm weather make us eager to show off something new and on-trend. And summer is all about colourful, practical and comfortable garments.

With that said, Bon Accord in Aberdeen houses more than 70 fashion and beauty stores boasting desirable summer collections and must-have products.

© Supplied

From River Island, New Look and Topshop to Dorothy Perkins, Marks & Spencer and Wallis, there is an abundance of stores to choose from.

Florals

For more formal occasions, floral numbers are the ideal picks. Not only do floral prints add interest and personality to outfits when out and about, but they also ensure you make a statement, too.

River Island’s current range features a vast selection of stunning fashionwear boasting that very print.

The store’s white floral tie front playsuit is perfect for the summer season. It’s a fantastic piece for those looking to accentuate their waistline, as is Wallis’s striking green floral print wrap midi dress.

Why not team the pieces with the Rosalie Flatform Mules from Dorothy Perkins, which will provide you with optimum comfort whatever the occasion.

Denim

The schedule and dress code for garden get togethers are often light and casual, in which case, denim items are sure to be your go-to.

Denim trends come and go but the skinny jean is here to stay. Dorothy Perkins carries a wealth of desirable slim fit jeans, which pair perfectly with any top of your choosing – from Topshop’s green leopard print corset top and River Island’s white embroidered scallop trim cami, to the brand’s very own ivory floral print ruffle top.

They can be paired with denim shorts and skirts, while Dorothy Perkins’ blush tort ring cross body bag is ideal for carrying your summer essentials.

Layer up

Before going to your get-together, it’s crucial you don a sleek jacket. After all, the north-east weather can turn when least expected.

Not only will Wallis’s silver longline chiffon duster jacket ensure you appear on-trend and sophisticated, but it will also keep you warm and comfortable.

On the other hand, for those in search of a fashion forward way to style out bad hair days, opt for a baseball cap from Topshop.

Discover more gorgeous garments at Bon Accord in Aberdeen or pay a visit to the Bon Accord website for more information.