SPONSORED: Get set for the season with a wealth of fashion choices

Choosing the perfect outfit for your first ‘drinks with the girls’ in months can be a tricky task – especially as we have all been lying around in cosy loungewear for so long.

Whether you’re planning boozy brunches, romantic dates or casual after-work get-togethers with friends or colleagues, now’s the perfect time to refresh your spring wardrobe and dress up for the occasion.

From trendy floral shirts to gingham dresses and everything in between, Bon Accord has a whole range of garments and accessories all under one, well, two roofs.

Boasting fashionable retailers including Next, New Look, Quiz and more, the shopping centre has something for everyone. If you’re unsure which trends to focus on, check out our favourite pieces you can buy in stores now.

Florals and dresses

While florals for spring may not be ground-breaking, flower-print dresses and blouses will never go out of style. We especially love New Look’s tie-front shirt which

would go well with skinny jeans or a one-tone mini skirt.

All-over-print maxi dresses from Next would also make you stand out from the (socially-distanced) crowd.

Gingham style

If check and plaid patterns are your thing, then make sure you pop into New Look to check out the fast-fashion retailer’s new spring/summer collection of

colourful gingham skirts and dresses.

Casual outfits

Don’t feel like dressing up? Then you’ll love these high-waisted ripped jeans from New Look that will look amazing paired with a white long-line shirt from Quiz.

And if you’re already considering buying outfits for summer holidays abroad (fingers crossed), then Next’s selection of summery jersey culottes and print T-shirts

from Hobbs may be for you.

Accessories

Perhaps you don’t want to update your whole wardrobe, but you can add a touch of new style with a range of accessories. Brighten up your casual look with a striking

yellow crossbody bag from Hobbs or add an interesting touch to your outfit with a straw tote bag from Deichmann.

Shoes

From pastel-coloured platform shoes and Dr Martens’ signature sandals from OFFICE to simple yet stylish white trainers, there are also a lot of springtime shoes to choose

from.

For more fashion inspiration, visit the Bon Accord website.