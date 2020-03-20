SPONSORED: Get inspired by the latest spring fashion at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord

Looking to update your wardrobe for spring? Bon Accord Shopping Centre is sharing some fashion inspiration to help!

The experts at the Bon Accord have hunted through their 70-plus shops to pick out some of the best new styles from this season’s latest arrivals.

Take a wee look at their favourite dresses, tops, trousers and accessories, available now.

1 Floral smock dress

Black Floral Frill Neck Mini Smock, New Look £22.99

Not ready to give up black, even for spring? This floral print is the perfect way to add a little colour back into your wardrobe.

The high V neckline and button-front tiered design is flattering, whilst the mini length and lightweight woven fabric should keep you nice and cool come the nicer weather.

2 Fit and flare skirt

Printed Midi Fit & Flare Skirt, Marks & Spencer £35

You just can’t beat a pretty patterned midi skirt for spring!

This one features a tie belt and off-centre button-through fastening, for an on-trend fit.

3 Animal print blouse

Monochrome Animal Print Flute Sleeve Blouse, Wallis £35

The loose fit of this Dalmatian polka dot blouse boosts the comfort level, whilst the long flute sleeves keep it looking on-trend.

Pair with bright accessories for a sunny, fresh look.

4 Floral shirt dress

Cream Floral Short Sleeve Midi Dress, River Island £46

This midi dress has a button front fastening, which means it’s super versatile.

It’s up to you whether you’d prefer to wear it as a pretty midi dress, or add a bit of edge to your look by wearing it open over jeans.

5 Floral wrap blouse

Meadow Blouse, HOBBS £89

This is the perfect blouse to nail the classic ‘nice top and jeans’ combo.

The navy chiffon blouse features a meadow flower print, voluminous blouson sleeves and a wrap tie to define your waist.

6 Leopard print skirt

Green Leopard Print Midi Skirt, Dorothy Perkins £22

Emerald green instantly updates the classic leopard print of this midi skirt.

Wear with boots and a polo neck jumper whilst there’s still a chill outside, and then sandals and a t-shirt come the nicer weather.

7 Ripped denim jeans

Mid Blue Super Rip Joni Skinny Jeans, Topshop £40

These high-waisted and super skinny jeans will go with almost anything in your wardrobe!

The mid blue super-stretch denim also features knee rip detailing.

8 Wide leg trousers

Black Daisy Wide Leg Trousers, New Look £22.99

These light and airy trousers are perfect dressed up for work or styled casually for the weekend.

9 Cross body bag

Black Double Compartment Cross Body Bag, River Island £32

This black faux leather bag with brown detailing is neutral and versatile.

The adjustable cross body strap will come in handy, as will the two zip compartments.

10 Tassel grab bag

Ivory Flap and Tassel Grab Bag, Laura Ashley £40

This ivory faux leather grab bag features a pastel tassel accessory, so it’s ideal for the lighter palates of spring and summer fashion.

