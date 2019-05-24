SPONSORED: Get Father’s Day sorted with the Trinity Centre

On Sunday 16th June we will celebrate the fathers in our lives by showering them with love and gifts.

If you’re still looking for that perfect gift the Trinity Centre has compiled a list of their favourite father’s day gift ideas below and there’s something for everyone.

1. The cool dad

If your dad has reached ‘Cool Dad’ status then giving him some new threads or a pair of new trainers is always a safe option and something he’d love.

We particularly love a pair of Adidas Gazelles, available from schuh in a range of colours starting from £70! Debenhams have some great brands in store from Jack & Jones to Levi’s – perfect for updating your dad’s wardrobe – plus get two selected t-shirts in Jack & Jones for only £25!

2. All dads are superheroes!

To an outsider he might look like an ordinary guy but to us he is the best superhero ever!

We have spotted some great superhero gift ideas in The Works and Card Factory starting from only £3.99! Make him feel out of this world.

3. The sports enthusiast

Whether your dad plays sports, likes to hit the gym or prefers a walk in the countryside we have a wide selection of gifts to choose from.

If your dad loves the outdoors and enjoys camping under the stars, then Trespass is the place for you to shop this Father’s Day – speak to their staff that will help you choose the right gift from him.

Don’t forget Debenhams also stock Craghoppers – they’ve been designing trail-blazing outdoor clothing and protective travel equipment for over 50 years.

4. Music lover

Dads with a passion for music will love HMV’s range of vinyl records, record players and cases. HMV help you show your Dad some love by stocking both old and new records and everything you need to play and protect these classic items.

HMV also stocks a range of band t-shirts (from £17.99 each) and caps (from £19.99 each).

5. TLC

Help your dad pamper himself this Father’s Day by giving him the gift of grooming and wellbeing with Superdrug and Kiehls, Clarins and Clinique (Debenhams) – which all have products especially designed for men.

If you’re not sure what to buy then why not choose a gift card where he can go in for a consultation and choose the best products for him.

6. Favourite fragrance

If you’re still stuck on what to give your dad as a gift then you can’t go wrong with a fragrance. Debenhams and Superdrug have a wide range of selection to choose from – you can go with one of his favourite or maybe try something new.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Night Vision is currently one of our favourites; pick up a 50ml bottle from Debenhams for only £55!

Superdrug has weekly deals so you’re bound to find something that doesn’t break the bank.

7. Cards

If anything, cards are a way of showing how much you care for him. Choose one that’s already written or a blank one to write your own story of how much your Dad means to you.

Card Factory and Clintons both have a wide range of cards from sentimental, funny and cute at affordable prices.

