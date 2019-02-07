SPONSORED: Get date night ready with the Trinity Centre

Whether you and your loved one prefer a chilled-out Valentines, a romantic affair or are more spontaneous and active, the Trinity Centre has all the must-have accessories to make sure your date night is successful.

1. The ultimate night-in

Finding time for date night with your partner can be tough and expensive but it is possible, why not try the ultimate date night in. Just purchase a few additional accessories from the Trinity Centre to complete your night!

Chill with a glass of wine or one of your favourite gin tipple and cosy up in front of the TV with some must-watch DVD’s from HMV. You can even purchase a cute popcorn holder from Clintons, PJS and lingerie from Debenhams and a pair of UGG slippers from Schuh to complete the night.

Create a spa at home with your favourite scented Yankee candle from either Clintons or Debenhams and relaxing face masks from Superdrug or from Debenhams. Have an ultimate foodie night by cooking together, buy some must have cooking accessories from Flying Tiger and Debenhams, don’t forget the cook book from The Works – they have a wide range.

If cooking isn’t your thing you can always buy a takeaway from Chopstix or buy some sweet treats with a tray of doughnuts from Greggs.

2. Cocktails and dinner

Get glammed up and hit the town with the ultimate dinner date night out. Enjoy some great food and cocktails in Aberdeen in one of its top restaurants.

Get ready with some of our favourite date night outfits from Debenhams with a range of brands from Coast, Phase Eight, Monsoon and Fred Perry.

Play it safe with a pair of jeans and nice top or go full glam with a jumpsuit or cocktail dress – gentleman don’t forget the shirt and tie!

Killer heels and shoes from Schuh or Debenhams will always be a staple.

Accessorise the right way with Claire’s or one of the Trinity Centre’s four jewellers, from charm bracelets, statement necklaces or cocktail rings, you’ll be sure to find something to complete your outfit – these also double as great gifts!

Make-up, tanning and beauty products are available from both Superdrug and Debenhams to make you feel fabulous.

3. Pop the question

February 14 is the ultimate day of love, what better day to pop the big question?

All four of the jewellers in the centre (Ernest Jones, H.Samuel, Warren James and Northern Diamond) have a fantastic range of rings and diamonds to suit any budget.

If you’re looking for something that extra special then why not book an appointment with Northern Diamond who can create a bespoke piece for the love of your life.

Why not capture the moment and get a personalised canvas from Caught on Canvas, you can buy one and get the second half price. Don’t forget the card and gift – Card Factory and Clintons have a fantastic range to choose from.

4. Walk on the wild side

If you’re a slightly more adventurous couple, why not undertake a lovely winter walk in the countryside this Valentine’s Day?

Boots, socks, rucksacks, warm clothes and waterproofs are all essential – update your gear with the help from Trespass, you can even take your four-legged friends along with you – Trespass has a range especially for your dogs that can make walks a lot more comfortable.

5. One for the kids

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples; let the wee ones in on the love with a selection of great gifts from The Works, Flying Tiger, Claire’s and Debenhams.

Clintons and Card Factory also have a range of soft toys starting at a great price! Why not get creative with some arts and crafts – Flying Tiger have a great range of accessories, note books and craft packs to get you going!

If chilling out at home with the kids is your thing why not check out The Works for a selection of board games or a story book from The Works – these are currently five for £5!

6. BFF goals

And if you’re single, why not grab your bestie and have a great night in or a night out on the town!

Take inspiration from the ideas above for the ultimate bestie date night. Cook together, relax together, eat together – the list is endless.

If you haven’t got any plans on Valentine’s Day, Urban Decay in Debenhams are launching their new brow collection and will be hosting an event in Costa between 5.30pm and 7pm to help celebrate.

Tickets are £5 which is redeemable on the night plus prosecco and nibbles will be provided along with complimentary bookable eye and brow appointments at the counter.

The staff will also be giving away a lux bag and samples for any customer who spends over £50 on the night!

This is definitely on the list for a date night with the bestie! For more information please ask in store or call 01224 578539.