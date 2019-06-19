SPONSORED: Get a smile you can rely on with dental implants

When your teeth start to let you down and need to be removed, it impacts on your entire life. Some people choose dentures, but for those looking for a more secure option, dental implants can be life-changing.

For the team at Andrew Scott Dental Care, giving patients teeth that function and look great is their driving force because they know how much of a difference having a full set of secure teeth can make.

Ainslie Scott (Practice Manager) explained: “People are significantly affected by the loss of teeth and this has a major impact on their emotional wellbeing and confidence. The impact can be detrimental to all aspects of their lives from their relationships to their social life and even their careers.”

Andrew Scott has been placing dental implants for over 20 years and has placed in excess of 1,500 implants with very high success rates.

Dental implants are titanium screws that are placed into the jaw bone and act as artificial roots of teeth. Once the implants have healed and bonded on to the bone they can then be restored with either a crown, bridge or implant retained denture, depending on what is required.

The first stage is to arrange an initial consultation with Andrew to assess your situation and advise you of the treatment options. Together, you can decide what is best for you and a treatment estimate will be provided.

“We often see clients who really dislike their teeth when they first approach us about getting dental implants. After completing their dental treatment, it is lovely to see people leave with a new air of confidence in their smile.”

Andrew Scott Dental Care uses Straumann implants, a world renowned brand and the biggest implant company in the world.

The combination of Straumann implants, use of high quality dental laboratories and materials and Andrew’s experience and implant knowledge enable you to achieve the best result.

To find out more about dental implants and the benefits they can provide to you, visit the Andrew Scott Dental Care website.