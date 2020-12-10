SPONSORED: Gemini anti-fog coating available now from Duncan and Todd Opticians

Introducing Gemini, the brand new anti-fog lens coating.

If you’re a glasses wearer, it’s probably safe to assume that foggy glasses are one of your biggest bug bears at the moment.

That’s why Duncan and Todd have used brand new lens technology to produce Gemini – an anti-fog coating which allows you to enjoy less fog and more freedom – finally!

As well as these fantastic anti-fog properties, Gemini coatings also have the anti-reflective properties of the Duncan and Todd Diamond coating.

How does it work?

When making their lenses, Duncan and Todd use a 12 layer process, including a special alloy which creates a permanent anti-reflection coating with anti-fog properties. Instead of fogging up your glasses, the anti-fog coating will spread water droplets into a liquid film, which will keep your lens clear.

The anti-fog layer is dormant at first, and requires initial activation using a cloth with built in surfactant. The contents of the cloth activate the coating and it will work for up to 4-7 days each time. Initial activation is done in the lab, and each pair of lenses comes with a re-activation cloth.

The result: Less fog, more freedom.

When you receive your freshly-coated Gemini lenses, you will be shown how to maintain your Gemini coating with your clever activation cloth. It is extremely easy to use, and will keep your anti-fog coating active for up to seven more days with each use.

Duncan and Todd‘s state-of-the-art Aberdeen-based lab is fully equipped to apply the Gemini coating to your next pair of glasses, or your current frame as a re-glaze, adding Gemini to the new lenses.

Whether you’re looking to add it to your ophthalmic lenses or sunglasses, Gemini is the ideal solution to provide you with a clear view. When wearing a mask, cooking or coming in from the cold, enjoy less fog and more freedom.

Just tried my Gemini anti-fog coated lenses for the first time… they are amazing!! I can’t believe the difference compared to my other specs. It makes wearing masks all day easier because my lenses aren’t steaming up at all. Completely surpassed my expectations!”

I gave my new Gemini coating a major test this morning. Cycled in to work in the cold and rain, opened the door and the heating was on full, no steaming up at all!!”

Gemini is the latest addition to a collection of lens products and coatings which Duncan and Todd have designed to give you the freedom to see more in every scenario. And now that the winter months are upon us, remember the importance of continuing to wear your sunglasses to protect you from those harmful UV rays. A low sun can greatly impair your vision, especially when driving.

Duncan and Todd’s dispensing opticians recommend polarised lenses for sunglasses as they reduce glare, something we get a lot of in Scotland. At your local branch, speak to your Dispensing Optician or Dispensing Assistant about polarised lenses. And remember you can add your Gemini coating on top!

Book an appointment at your local branch today to talk about our Gemini anti-fog lens coating!