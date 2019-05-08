SPONSORED: Gain your independence with a mobility scooter this summer

Choosing the right mobility scooter to suit you and your lifestyle is just like buying a car, so make sure you consider all the options available before you buy.

There are a wide range of mobility scooters currently on the market with prices ranging from £600 to over £4,000. Once you have established your budget, your lifestyle and how you will be using your scooter are also big considerations.

For example, you may be using your new wheels every day and therefore opt for a heavy-duty vehicle? Or you may be travelling abroad with it, so would prefer a more portable one? Other things to consider are: will it need to fit in the boot of a car? And what sort of terrain will you be using it for?

Whatever your needs, SES Mobility can answer any of your questions and help you choose the right scooter for you. There are plenty options available at its Montrose showroom to admire. Here are four top-of-the-range scooters to consider before you buy…

1. Boot Scooters

Boot scooters (pictured below) can be broken into parts to make them manageable to put into the boot of cars. They give flexibility to visit different places as they are portable. Some are able to be taken on flights making them ideal for holidays. They are suitable for short distances and mainly flat terrain.

2. Folding Scooters

These scooters (pictured below) are ideal for travelling by plane or cruise. They fold easily and take up less room. Folding scooters are a bit heavier than a boot scooter making them difficult to lift into car boots.

3. Mid Range Scooters

These Class 2 scooters (pictured below) are ideal for longer distances on pavements. They have a better ground clearance and are more comfortable than boot scooters. Ideal scooters if you are going out and about from your house and don’t need to put into a car.



4. Class 3 Scooters (Road)

Class 3 scooters (pictured below) are scooters that can go at either 4mph, the legal limit for pavements or up to 8mph on a road. These are large wheeled scooters ideal for rougher terrain and long distances. These scooters have a larger weight capacity and a longer range. They have lights, indicators, suspension and sometimes a waterproof tiller.

