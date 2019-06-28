SPONSORED: Fixed price £95,000: Two bedroom ground floor flat in Aberdeen

150 Auchmill Road is a spacious and well maintained two bedroom self-contained ground floor flat in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

The property occupies the whole of the ground floor and benefits from a newly fitted combi boiler and radiators. Fresh carpeting has been laid throughout. Parking is readily available nearby and there is also a small garden to the rear with outdoor storage units exclusive to the property.

Included in the sale price are all newly fitted quality carpets and flooring, curtains, blinds and light fittings along with all the white goods.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all this property has to offer.

Description

Entrance Hallway: A UPVC front door gives access to a bright vestibule, whereby the entrance hallway is accessed through a partially glazed wooden door. Freshly painted with new neutral carpets, the hallway gives access to the Lounge, Bedrooms, Dining Room and Kitchen and Bathroom. Decorative light fitting, radiator, alarm panel.

Lounge: This generously proportioned room overlooking the front of the property offers a bright, airy atmosphere. Feature fireplace with gas fire, neutral new carpet, light fitting, radiator, smoke alarm. Vertical blinds and curtains to remain.

Kitchen: A bright, rear facing kitchen with a range of co-ordinating wall and base units. Whilst in need of some modernisation, it is in good order throughout. Storage cupboard housing newly fitted Ideal combi boiler. Features stainless steel sink and drainer, light fitting, radiator and linoleum flooring. Zanussi freezer, Hotpoint washing machine and Creda tumble drier, along with window blinds, to remain.

Dining Room: A handy space with ample room for a table and chairs, or could be used as a second sitting room. Decorative light fitting, radiator, linoleum flooring.

Master Bedroom: Large double bedroom with patio doors to the rear. Neutrally decorated with freshly laid carpets, this room also boasts large double mirrored wardrobes and built in shelving unit. Light fitting, radiator. Curtains to remain.

Double Bedroom 2: Another large double bedroom, this front facing room is bright and airy. Neutrally decorated, freshly laid carpets, radiator, light fitting.

Bathroom: This well-proportioned room benefits from a newly installed 3 piece bathroom suite comprising WC, wash hand basin and bath with electric Mira shower. Opaque glazed window to the rear, mirrored cabinet, towel rail, storage cupboard, radiator, light fitting. Roller blind to remain.

Outside: To the rear there is a small garden space with two outdoor storage units pertaining to the property, access gained from walkway to the side of the building. On street parking is available very close by.

Key details:

Self contained ground floor flat

Small garden with outdoor storage

Newly fitted combi boiler and radiators

New carpets, blinds and white goods included in sale.

Aberdeen Airport, City Centre, Bridge of Don industrial estate within easy reach

Contact: Enquire online via Wilsone & Duffus or call 01224 797979.