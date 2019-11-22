SPONSORED: Fixed price £230,000: 3 bedroom detached bungalow in Sauchen, Inverurie

20 Main Street is a three bedroom detached bungalow in the attractive village of Sauchen, 15 miles west of Aberdeen City.

Description

The accommodation of this lovely property comprises of an entrance vestibule, a welcoming hallway, a bright and generously proportioned lounge and a modern kitchen/diner with patio doors opening on to the fully enclosed garden.

The attractive kitchen has both base and larder style units which are made up of solid oak. Integrated appliances include an oven, hob and extractor fan, washing machine, dishwasher and a fridge freezer.

There are three double bedrooms with the master benefiting from an ensuite and wardrobe storage. A stylish bathroom with a bath and over shower completes the accommodation.

The property is further complemented with attractive Karndean flooring to the hall, Amtico flooring to both the bathroom and ensuite, neutral carpets, double glazing, oil heating and additional wardrobe and cupboard storage.

Outside the driveway leads to a double garage which has power and light. The gardens to the front and rear are easily maintained, laid mostly to lawn with the rear being fully enclosed with a large patio area.

Sauchen is a short distance to the towns of Inverurie, Westhill and Dyce. There is schooling locally at Cluny Primary with secondary at Alford Community Campus, where a wide range of activities are available. The area is surrounded by beautiful countryside and is a perfect spot for walkers and cyclists.

Buyers will also receive an incentive of £1,000 a month for 12 months.

Viewing is highly recommended.

The key details:

Incentives available

Karndean flooring to the hall

Double glazing

Nearby schooling

Double garage

Close to Aberdeen, Inverurie, Westhill and Dyce

Contact: Blackadders on 01224 452750.