SPONSORED: Family business offers up a great night’s sleep

Do you spend your nights tossing and turning, trying to get comfortable? Do you wake up just as tired as last night? Then you need a new bed…and one family-run Aberdeenshire business is here to help.

The Good Sleep Company, located in Banff’s High Street, is the only independent bed specialists in the area, and can offer you a great night’s sleep at an even better price.

The Birnie family’s motto is “we’ll make sure you love what you lie on” and for owner Scott, that’s a promise.

He said: “My wife and I started the business nearly three years ago, although I’ve been in the industry for 15 years.

“What makes us different from other places in the area is that we are the only furniture shop that specialises in beds.

“And because we live in the area and work in our showroom we really get to know our customers and take the time to find out what they are looking for so we can make sure they get the right bed for them.”

There are around 30 beds in the showroom at any given time, so there’s plenty of choice to browse and customers can try out the mattresses for themselves.

“We do everything from budget to luxury, as well as orthopaedic options. And we have all sizes from kids beds all the way up to super king-size.

“For example, our Sanctum mattresses are top of the range and handmade. We also have Silentnight and Sealy, which are probably the two biggest names in beds.”

And with the winter sale starting on Thursday, December 27 2018, customers really can get their hands on bargains.

One of the best offers The Good Sleep Company has in its sale is a Healthopaedic king-size bed with mattress and headboard for only £499!

You can also get one of the king-sized Sanctum mattresses for the price of a double.

The Good Sleep Company’s Good Sleep Guarantee also means that you can spend 30 nights on your new mattress and if it’s not right for you, you can return it and get a new one (terms and conditions apply). That’s how confident they are that you will be happy with your new mattress.

The Good Sleep Company also offers free delivery within 40 miles of the shop, including Aberdeen City.

To keep up with the latest news and offers, make sure you follow The Good Sleep Company on Facebook.