SPONSORED: Fall in love with Aberdeen’s most adventurous butcher this Valentine’s Day

If the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, then one Aberdeen butcher needs to be top of the shopping list this Valentine’s Day.

Award-winning Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher has been serving up unique and tasty treats to customers since 2011. And for owner Liam Scott (the aforementioned Lurch Monster) being able to give people something a bit different was a big part of opening the shop.

He explained: “I worked for other butchers and I always wanted to try new recipes, but it wasn’t something that was really done back then.

“So I opened my shop and it’s amazing to see how many are now doing something similar to what I started.”

Among the wide array of items in the shop are Chilli & Tequila pork chops, haggis pakora sausage rolls, smoked brisket & macaroni pies and pepperoni cheese pizza sausages.

But not every idea makes it into the shop.

“I once tried making a Milkybar sausage but that didn’t go well,” Liam admitted, “and it’s me who needs to taste everything first!”

But it’s not all about the unusual flavours. The Tilly Butcher also serves up the best quality traditional products, especially at this time of year.

“People really like to push the boat out a bit for Valentine’s Day,” Liam explained. “They want the best steaks and that’s what we give them.”

Liam has been aging the locally sourced steaks since the beginning of the year to prepare them for February 14. And customers are already reserving theirs to avoid disappointment.

“People often go for fillet steaks for Valentine’s but all cuts are pretty popular.

“They really are the best steaks in Aberdeen and perfect for a romantic dinner.”

Last year, Liam started offering his popular pies, which regularly sell out and come in combos not seen in many other places.

Also on offer are the famous “£20 Pick and Mix”. For just £20 you can choose from a list of 60 products to take home – enough to feed even the hungriest people for a few nights!

To find out more, including opening times and address, visit the website. And make sure to follow The Tilly Butcher on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and offers.