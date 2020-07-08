SPONSORED: Everything you need to know as Trinity Centre re-opens

As Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre gets ready to re-open on Monday July 13, it’s asking shoppers to follow social distancing rules whilst they enjoy shopping again.

During lockdown, Trinity Centre has been closed to the public, with the exception of essential shops like Holland & Barrett and Superdrug.

Now as restrictions ease and the centre has been given the go-ahead for re-opening, the team have been busy making changes to ensure that you can enjoy shopping in safety.

Currently, cleaning teams are working to sanitise and clean the entire centre before the re-opening.

Then when you enter the centre from July 13 onwards, the first thing you’ll notice is sanitisers at all doorways – there will also be barriers and floor decals to mark out one way systems.

Throughout the centre you’ll see plenty of signage reminding you of social distancing measures and Trinity Centre rules, particularly in more restricted areas like the lifts.

Customers are also being asked to make contactless payments where possible and to avoid coming into the centre if they’re experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

As a result of Scottish Government rules, customers must also wear facemasks when visiting Trinity Centre – shops may refuse you entry if you don’t have a face covering.

Trinity Centre will also be looking at social distancing and safety measures every day, with security and management closely monitoring the situation in case any further changes are needed.

But it’s also worth noting that all retailers within the centre will also have their own instructions and queuing systems – again, everything should be clearly communicated so you know what’s expected of you as you shop.

Ultimately, Trinity Centre has done everything it can with sanitisation stations, signage, barriers and more to follow Government guidelines and restrictions – and it’s all in order to protect customers, staff and retailers.

But everyone needs to work together – you have to play your part and adhere to the rules clearly displayed throughout the centre.

By doing so, staff and shoppers can get back to enjoying Trinity Centre knowing it’s as safe as possible.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming back all customers, and new customers. It will be really nice to see centre shoppers going about. We’re looking forward to it and we hope customers are too,” says Linda Stewart, manager of Trinity Centre.

“We’re always there if anyone’s not sure about anything. We have our security team and management centre and we’ll be more than happy to help.”

Opening times for Trinity Centre have changed slightly, with the centre opening between 9am and 10am and closing at 5.30pm. Opening hours will be shorter on Sundays and there will be no late nights in the interim.

Customers will be kept up-to-date on changing opening times and any other adaptations on the Trinity Centre website and Facebook page.