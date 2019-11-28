SPONSORED: Why even the cows have names when dairy is in the family

When you’ve worked in farming for your whole life, it’s more than a business – it’s in the blood, says Steven Innes, whose Highland farms are among Graham’s the Family Dairy partners supplying customers in Aberdeen.

The milk is sent daily to Graham’s plant in Nairn with the resulting products, including whole and semi-skimmed milk, yoghurt and, as of this summer, original one-pint glass bottles, sent to stores in Aberdeen and across the north of Scotland, providing the region with fresh milk sourced and supplied locally.

Steven’s farms in Nairn and Forres are among 14 Graham’s partner farms in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands providing local produce.

And Steven says the partnership with family firm Graham’s, ranked by Kantar WorldPanel as the No1 Scottish dairy and food brand, is a natural one, bringing together family farms working to the highest standards.

He said: “I’m the fourth generation of farmer in my family and we share standards with Graham’s in our approach to farming.

“We take meticulous care of our animals every day. “The welfare of our cows is an absolute priority because if you don’t look after them they will not produce the right quality and quantity of milk.

“Although we have a large number of animals, they are also our pets. I’ve got three kids, Megan, 13, Callum, 12, Robbie, 7, and they’ve all got their own pets among the herds.

“They help at calving too and the cows are almost an extension of our family.

“I’m 45 now and when I grew up we had 60 or 70 cows. Although we’ve now grown to have hundreds in our herds at Feddan and Drumduan, every one of them still has a name as well as a number.”

A decade ago Graham’s took over the dairy plant in Nairn, and where some large dairy brands have been pulling out of the region, the family-run business is committed to the north of Scotland, something their farming partners say gives them confidence for the future.

Steven said: “It’s about 10 years now since Graham’s took over the Nairn plant and up to that point we were in the position that some Aberdeenshire farms are in now with large dairy brands pulling out.

“At that point we only milked at Drumduan. We then built a second dairy farm because we had the confidence of dealing with another family business that had been run for generations and it allowed us to invest.

“When you deal with Graham’s, you’re dealing with Scottish farmers rather than a faceless nationwide business.”

Graham’s the Family Dairy has grown through three generations of Scottish dairy farmers and is celebrating its 80th year in business.

Looking to the future, the business continues to expand and diversify with the introduction of new product ranges, including high-protein milk for fitness enthusiasts, sold as Protein 40, naturally low-fat Quark, Goodness cottage cheese and ice creams, yoghurts – produced in Nairn – a Jersey-cow Gold Top range along with traditional cheese and milk produce.

New products for 2020 will include a kefir drink, known for its gut-loving properties.

The existence of Graham’s dairy plant in the region means produce can be delivered to Aberdeen stores and homes within hours of milking.

We finish morning milking at the back of 7 and within 10 minutes it’s in a tanker and taken to Nairn. Once it passes the tests there it’s packaged or bottled and it’s hitting the shelves really quickly and really fresh.

“Graham’s are going to be one of the only firms bottling milk and doing things in a large scale in Scotland the way things are going, so it’s very important for the industry and for customers.

“Buying local is also important for supporting local farms and enjoying the taste of what’s grown around you. Dairy farms put money into the local economy and aren’t using up many resources or processing in a big way.”

The health benefits of nutrient-rich milk and dairy products are many and varied.

They’re good sources of calcium, vitamin D and are high in protein. They also provide potassium, magnesium, vitamins A, B12 and riboflavin, as well as being all-natural.

And in an age of fad diets, Steven is convinced dairy will continue to be an important and vital nutritional source.

He said: “The nutritional value of dairy products is extremely high.

“Our cows are well looked after and they have a good life.

“They provide something natural and nutritious and they also supply the dung to help grow our vegetables so it’s a self-sustaining and natural cycle, creating products that aren’t over-processed and are naturally good for us.”

Whole lotta bottle pays off as limited edition glass is huge hit

A limited edition glass milk bottle was initially launched this summer to commemorate Graham’s 80th year in business.

Demand has been so high that the old-style glass bottles, pictured right, are back for the long-term.

Customers in Aberdeen can even arrange doorstep delivery with the option of having the empties collected for recycling – just as they were in the early days of the milk-van rounds.

Bottled in Nairn, customers can choose from one-pint glass bottles of whole and semi-skimmed award-winning Scottish fresh milk from Graham’s partner farms across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

