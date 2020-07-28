SPONSORED: Enjoy sustainable luxury living at Lochside of Leys in Banchory

Beautiful three, four and five bedroom family homes now available!

Sustainable luxury living is the watchword at Bancon Homes Lochside of Leys development in Banchory. At just under 30 minutes’ drive from Aberdeen, its new homes offer city and country lovers the best of both worlds; a beautiful countryside location in the heart of Royal Deeside with its stunning scenery and outdoor living, combined with easy access to the bustling market town of Banchory, with its excellent range of facilities and some of the best rated schools in Scotland.

With more than 40 years of experience Bancon Homes has carefully designed these three, four and five bedroom homes to offer homebuyers something exceptional. Part of the exclusive Deeside collection, each home is designed specifically with the location in mind and includes an award-winning designer kitchen, high quality appliances, stunning finishes and great storage as standard.

You would think that would be enough but at Lochside of Leys there’s one other important difference that makes it stand out from the crowd and is making these homes popular with homebuyers from all over Scotland, and that is its environmental sustainability. This development is designed to reduce homebuyers’ carbon footprint and is part of a biomass district heating system fuelled by locally sourced wood chips to supply each home with heating and hot water.

As well as this all the homes have a Bronze Active Sustainability Rating ensuring new buyers can expect a home which is warm, comfortable and environmentally friendly.

Visit Bancon Homes website by clicking here to find out more about our latest offers, availability and to arrange a viewing. These are strictly by appointment only with full safety measures in place.

Alternatively, take a show home virtual tour from the comfort of your own home, by clicking here.

Why not also part-exchange your present home to remove the uncertainty of selling it and to smooth the journey to owning your new home.

Plot 49, The Deeview – Now £369,995

Ready to move into today, The Deeview is a beautiful four-bedroom family home which offers space for all the family.

The Leicht designer kitchen has a range of Siemens appliances and plenty of space for dining. The separate lounge has French doors leading out to the rear garden and there is a second public room suitable as a family den or home office downstairs.

Upstairs the master bedroom has its own en-suite with a large, luxury shower enclosure. Each of the four spacious bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

Located on an exclusive cul-de-sac, it benefits from a large private rear garden, with front views onto beautiful landscaping and the neighbouring local nature conservation site.

Plot 56, The Ternan – Now £569,995 with LBTT paid

A magnificent five-bedroom family home, The Ternan is located in one of the most spectacular settings on the Lochside of Leys development, overlooking mature trees and landscaped green space.

It is a large traditional style home with a separate living room and an open plan kitchen, dining and family area, meaning you’ll never be short of space for eating, entertaining and children’s activities. The luxury kitchen adds to the home’s appeal and the addition of a breakfast bar provides another useful dining option. French doors lead out to the back garden and a cloakroom and utility room complete the downstairs space.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, including two en-suites and a family bathroom with bath and separate shower. The spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite, both with fitted wardrobes.

The Ternan boasts an integral double garage, a landscaped front garden and lock block private driveway.

Watch the video to find out more about Banchory and its great range of facilities: