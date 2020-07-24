SPONSORED: Enjoy something extra special this summer at Pittodrie House

Lockdown restrictions are easing which means it’s time to connect with friends and family again. And there’s no place better than in the luxurious country setting of Pittodrie House Hotel.

With Bennachie in the background, you and your loved ones can enjoy all of the exceptional food, drink and atmosphere that the team consistently delivers.

Guests familiar with the hotel will notice some changes, which are in line with government guidance on Covid-19.

General manager Andrew Tighe explained: “Our guests’ safety and comfort is our top priority so a few minor changes have been made to ensure social distancing is maintained, including creating more space between tables and installing hand sanitiser stations.

“We are also doing pre-booking only so that we can make sure that special cleaning is done after every table is used.”

And for those looking for a special way to spend their Sundays, Pittodrie House is bringing back “Host a Roast”.

Guests get their own mini carving board at their table and they can carve and serve the meat themselves, and pile their plates with the usual Sunday roast accompaniments. At just £26 for two people, it’s a fantastic deal and a great way to reconnect.

As well as the restaurant reopening, Pittodrie House is continuing its takeaway afternoon teas. And now you can BYOB – Bring Your Own Blanket – and enjoy your afternoon tea in the hotel’s picturesque grounds.

“Everything in our afternoon teas is homemade by our chefs and what better way to enjoy an afternoon tea than picnic-style in a beautiful location?

“You can even add a glass of something bubbly to make it extra special.”

The kitchen at Pittodrie House can cater for any dietary requirements – just let them know when you book a table or an afternoon tea and they will make it happen!

And right now, if you book a small wedding for before the end of the year and you will benefit from the government’s VAT cuts.

Award-winning wedding planner Nicola will take you through every step of the process, including the Covid-19 restrictions that place a cap on the number of people you can have at your big day.

From food to decorations to entertainment and accommodation, Nicola knows weddings inside and out and will make it a stress-free day for the happy couple!

Andrew added: “We know that many people have been disappointed because they’ve had to postpone their weddings, but here at Pittodrie House we have the perfect rooms for hosting a small wedding – just get in touch and we’ll make it happen!”

