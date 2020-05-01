SPONSORED: Enjoy restaurant-quality Donald Russell steaks at home for half price

You may be staying at home at the moment, but you can still enjoy the steaks chosen by the UK’s top chefs!

Donald Russell is ‘Scotland’s Finest Butcher’. For over 40 years, they have cut the very best meat, by hand.

Passionate champions of the craft of traditional butchery, they deliver exceptional quality to exclusive restaurants and hotels around the world – and homes across Europe – from their butchery in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

For over 35 of those years, they have been trusted to supply the Royal households – an accolade that speaks for itself.

The winner of a whole host of awards, Donald Russell is a recognised Great Taste producer and holds the Feefo Platinum Standard award for its dedication to quality and customer service, with hundreds of thousands of 5-star customer reviews.

Now you can enjoy their steaks at home with this special half price reader offer.

Is Aberdeenshire home to the world’s best steak?

It was their steak that Donald Russell first became famous for – and what steak it is!

British beef is recognised by many as the finest in the world. Donald Russell select only the very best of it – grass-fed and slow grown for immense natural flavour.

Once it gets past their notoriously picky selection team, this beef is traditionally aged to perfection and expertly hand trimmed by their experienced butchers.

The result is rich, deep flavour combined with supreme tenderness.

It’s the guarantee of this truly exceptional eating quality that makes the country’s top chefs keep coming back for more.

And now you too can experience the quality so beloved by Britain’s top chefs.

Take advantage of this fantastic offer and the Donald Russell Traditional Steak Selection will be delivered to your door on a day to suit you. It arrives professionally frozen, to preserve the steak at its absolute peak of maturation.

A prized selection of some of the nation’s favourite steaks, the special offer package even includes a 50-page cooking guide to make sure your home results are the equal of any chef in the land!

Watch this video below for some top tips on cooking the perfect steak:

Donald Russell also offer a complete range of meat, game, fish, seafood and poultry and even premium, Chef-prepared ready meals and desserts.

Try the Donald Russell Traditional Steak Selection now for just £29.90 delivered, or browse their website to find out more.