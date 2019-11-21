SPONSORED: Enjoy an activity-packed festive season at the Trinity Centre

The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen has announced its jam-packed season of festive events and activities.

From Saturday 23rd of November, the shopping centre will start celebrating Christmas with a series of family-friendly events designed to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Here’s the current schedule of what to expect at the Trinity Centre over the coming weeks.

Frozen Day

Saturday 23rd November, 12pm – 4pm

Frozen 2 has been met with much excitement, so the Trinity Centre is hosting a Frozen-themed party to help the film’s biggest fans celebrate the new release.

Meet your favourite story characters on the mall during Saturday afternoon, including Anna, Elsa and Olaf!

On the day, Kidsize will be offering face-painting and glitter braids, and everyone can take away their own Sven’s Magical Reindeer Dust.

If you’re looking for more Frozen products and gifts, don’t forget to check out Claire’s, The Works, Toytown and Debenhams whilst you’re at the Trinity Centre.

Elf School

From Saturday 30th November

Enrol for the Trinity Centre’s Elf Workshop and learn all the skills you need to graduate as one of Santa’s elves!

You’ll receive your own elf hat and elf name, design your own Christmas decoration, create one of Santa’s magical keys and learn how to create Rudolph’s magical reindeer food.

Last but not least, complete the ultimate elf obstacle course to graduate and receive your own certificate and add your name to the Class of 2019!

There’s a suggested donation of £3 per child and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to We Too!

The Elf School can be found beside Greggs and opening times are:

Saturday 30th November, 11am – 4pm *Photography day

Saturday 7th December, 10am – 4pm

Saturday 14th November, 11am – 4pm

Saturday 21st November, 11am – 4pm

Sunday 22nd November, 11am – 4pm

(Saturday 7th December between 10am – 12pm will be a relaxed session. It will reopen as normal from 12.30pm.)

Santa Letters

Until 19th December

Write your letter to Santa and post it in the Trinity Centre’s magical post-box to receive a personalised reply.

The post-box can be found beside the Christmas tree outside Debenhams, in the Festive Corner! The last day for post will be Thursday 19th December.

Festive Choirs

Various dates and times

Enjoy some festive music with performances from local choirs, including Music 4 U. The choirs will appear for various performances and dates, details of which can be found online.

Festive Opening Hours

Aberdeen Trinity Centre shoppers can enjoy late night shopping every Thursday throughout the year, but this Christmas season extra late-night-shopping days are also planned. You can find the full list online.

Find out more about the Trinity Centre’s upcoming events online here.